eBay : Celebrating eBay's Women Sellers

On International Women's Day (IWD) and during Women's History Month, we celebrate all the hardworking, inspiring business women selling on our global marketplace.This month we want to recognize and appreciate the often-overlooked contributions of women in business, technology, history and society.

This year, the IWD theme is #BreakTheBias, a call to imagine a world where women and men are equal, free of bias, stereotypes and discrimination. A world that is diverse, equitable and inclusive where difference is valued and celebrated. eBay is committed to gender equality and are proud to celebrate the women selling and buying on our platform.

Our women sellers hail from all over the world and we want to share their inspiring stories. They are female entrepreneurs, building businesses with purpose, selling everything from jewelry and accessories to motorcycle helmets. We want to recognize these four outstanding sellers living in the U.K., the U.S., and Indonesia who exemplify the eBay spirit.

United Kingdom

Helen Adekalu, Bosede Accessories

Helen Adekalu runs her jewelry and accessories business, Bosede Accessories, from her home in South London. She sells colorful, African-inspired jewelry that's currently unavailable in local department stores without a huge markup. Helen has been able to turn her passion into a successful business, with 100 percent of her sales coming from eBay.

She stocks and sources the bracelets, earrings, and headbands in her store with original designs from around the world and customizes them using African prints. And her hard work has paid off - with increased sales and requests to feature her products in monthly subscription boxes.

During the height of the Black Lives Matter protests, the majority of Helen's Black-inspired pieces sold out, including her Black and Proud earrings (shown above). Her next priority is improving her marketing and creating even more products for her eBay store.

Indonesia

Jessica Fascinar, Chamber Helmet

"Before our shop joined eBay, we only had a few international buyers," Jessica said. "Now, we have more buyers outside Indonesia, especially from previously unreachable countries."

The CEO and owner of Chamber Helmet started selling her custom-made motorcycle helmets on eBay in 2020. With guidance from eBay's business development team, Jessica has been able to expand her business globally. Today, her largest shipments overseas are to buyers in France, Italy and the U.S.

She handles all the business' operations from design and production to marketing. Jessica attributes her ability to wear multiple hats to being a mom, a wife and an entrepreneur. Her advice on growing a successful business: "Stay focused, stay active and keep innovating."

United States

Katelyn Huffine, Beauty on Point

Building a business has enabled Katelyn Huffine to provide for her extended family.

"My mother, sisters and I have had many hardships over the years, and our work has gotten us through it together," said Katelyn, who lives in Oklahoma. "eBay has not only allowed us the ability to financially recover from some difficult challenges, but has empowered each of us to pursue the lives we want and to thrive."

At Beauty on Point, Katelyn sells makeup, skincare and other beauty products. She helps women do their best by helping them look and feel their best.

"Today I can proudly say that we have a successful, family-run business," Katelyn said. "This is by far what I am proudest of."

At eBay, we are also proud to share these remarkable women's stories. We honor all the women out there making their dreams come true, not only on International Women's Day, but each and every day.