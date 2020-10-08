eBay : Former eBay workers plead guilty to cyberstalking campaign against couple

BOSTON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Two former eBay Inc
workers pleaded guilty on Thursday to participating in an
extensive cyberstalking campaign against a Massachusetts couple
whose online newsletter was viewed by top executives as critical
of the e-commerce company.
Federal prosecutors in Boston said former eBay global
intelligence team members Stephanie Popp and Veronica Zea along
with other employees harassed the couple through Twitter and
sent them disturbing packages like a bloody Halloween pig mask.
Popp, eBay's former senior manager of global intelligence,
and Zea, a contractor who worked as an intelligence analyst,
pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit cyberstalking and
conspiring to tamper with a witness.
Prosecutors plan to recommend prison terms of 41 months for
Popp, 33, and 30 months for Zea, 26, when they are later
sentenced.
They are among seven defendants, including onetime eBay
security executives James Baugh and David Harville, who
prosecutors said targeted the couple in Natick, Massachusetts,
with threatening messages and unwanted deliveries, including a
box of live cockroaches and a funeral wreath.
Prosecutors said they also sent pornography in the couple's
name to neighbors and conducted covert surveillance, in a bid to
terrorize the couple and deter them from criticizing
eBay.
They did so after two top executives expressed frustration
with the newsletter, EcommerceBytes. The executives included
former Chief Executive Devin Wenig, who a person familiar with
the matter has said is the "Executive 1" identified in court
papers.
Prosecutors said Wenig texted the other executive after the
newsletter's editor published an article about eBay, saying it
was time to "take her down."
Wenig has not been charged and has denied knowing about the
scheme. He is a member of General Motors Co's board.
Wenig's spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.
Three other former eBay employees are scheduled to plead
guilty later this month.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston
Editing by Matthew Lewis)