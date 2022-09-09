eBay : Get ready for eBay Open 2022!

The biggest seller event of the year is almost here! We'd like to share some information and tips to help you prepare and make the most of your experience at eBay Open.

Build your profile

We recommend creating your profile within the virtual platform prior to the event. Customize it by adding a headline, a photo, and information about your business. To get started-click on the link in your confirmation email and then head to the profile icon in the top right corner of the platform.





Plan your schedule

We've got a packed agenda featuring three half-days of fundamental and advanced training sessions, category breakouts, executive keynotes, seller-led sessions, networking, and more. You can build your custom agenda by browsing the event schedule and clicking the "Add to my agenda" button, for any session that you'd like to attend.

Earn swag

This year at eBay Open, we're gamifying swag. Attend sessions, visit booths, and engage on our virtual platform to earn points and rank higher up on the leaderboard. The more you're involved, the more credits you can earn to put towards swag.

Get social

Post about eBay Open on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok using #ebayopen2022and get featured on the event's social wall. Don't forget to stop by the photo boothto take your eBay Open selfie!

Explore the expo

Browse the various booths within our expo and come prepared with questions for our eBay staff and partners. They'll be ready to answer your queries and share their insights on how to grow your business.

Build connections

Networking sessions will be hosted at the start and end of each day and give you the opportunity to connect with the seller community. Exchange ideas and tips on selling, strengthen old friendships, and make new ones. Join in on the discussions we have scheduled.

Wednesday, September 21

Hosted and non-hosted regional networking sessions:

Middle Tennessee eBay meetup group, hosted by Alan B. Gilson of My little General Store .

My little General Store Washington, DC area eBay sellers, hosted by Imogene Harvey-Armstrong of Excluria .

Los Angeles eBay group, hosted by Nanette Zupon of American Artifacts .

SoCal seller group, hosted by Patty Coleman of Whoo Hoo Depot .

Whoo Hoo Depot Texas eBay sellers, hosted by Stephanie Inge of Stephintexas .

Plus, general regional (un-hosted) networking rooms.

Thursday, September 22

Topic-based networking:

Friday, September 23

Topic-based networking:

Auctions: hints, history, and how-tos on effective listings, hosted by Donna Gardner of Renegade Ride .

Don't forget accessories, hosted by Lee Bauemeister of Blue Monster Thrift & Gift .

Customer service in e-commerce, hosted by Michael Swoape of one4silver .

Top tip for auctions on eBay, hosted by Craig Dawson of 2DogsDigs .

Successful six-figure selling: collectibles and beyond, hosted by Jessica Oman of Storage Warriors.

Storage Warriors. Sourcing made easy for all things vintage, hosted by Lisa Driskill of Museumsrock on eBay .

eBay Open Studio

On Friday, September 23, we are hosting three in-person studio events for local sellers to connect with their community and eBay staff. These live events include viewing parties for the closing keynote, Q&As with eBay leaders, and a social networking hour. The locations and timings are as follows:

Los Angeles 11:00am - 2:30pm PT Hudson Lofts 1200 S Hope St, Los Angeles, CA 90015 Austin 1:00pm-4:30pm CT Sunset Room 310 E 3rd St, Austin, TX 78701 New York 2:00pm-5:30pm ET Tribeca 360 10 Desbrosses St, New York, NY 10013

COVID-19 protocol for eBay Open Studio

Monitor personal health

Please don't attend the event if any of the following apply to you:

You, or someone you have been in close physical proximity with is experiencing any symptoms related to COVID-19. For example: fever, dry cough, sore throat, tiredness. You currently have COVID-19 or feel you may be at risk of exposure. If you're feeling unwell, your focus should be on rest and recovery. Please prioritize your health and wellbeing.

Maintain hygiene

We recommend the following steps for your safety, and the safety of other attendees:

Stay up to date with vaccinations to reduce risk of serious infection. Frequently wash or sanitize hands. Avoid greeting others with physical contact (i.e., handshakes). Maintaining physical distance is just one component of how to protect yourself and others; it is important to consider the risk in a particular setting, including local COVID-19 Community Levels and the important role of ventilation, when assessing the need to maintain physical distance.

Stay informed

Finally, due to the ever-changing climate of COVID-19, we recommend you stay up to date and follow guidance by all local health authorities in the location(s) where you're traveling-including mask mandates, etc.

Chatwith the eBay's Seller Events team on Wednesday, September 14 at 1:00pm PT and connect with us to get all of your questions answered leading up to the event.

As always, thank you for selling on eBay.

We look forward to seeing you at eBay Open 2022!