    EBAY   US2786421030

EBAY INC.

(EBAY)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

eBay : Important information for sellers listing sneakers

12/28/2021 | 12:57pm EST
As eBay continues to invest in our platform, we are making changes to final value fees for Men'sand Women'ssneakers listed in the Athletic Shoes category.

Effective January 19, 2022, the final value fee for sneakers over $100 will be 8% (7% for Basic and above Stores subscribers). Insertion fees will continue to be waived for listings with a starting price over $100.

See detailed FAQ's here.

eBay is and will remain the most competitive destination for sneaker resale. We have the lowest fees among competing marketplaces and offer the latest resources to help accelerate, grow and scale your business: no-fee verified returns, seller protections and Authenticity Guarantee. To date, eBay has authenticated about 2 million sneakers globally, with a pair of sneakers purchased every four seconds.

eBay is committed to delivering the most trusted, engaging and exciting shopping experience and to provide you, our sellers, with the best tools and largest buyer base.

As always, thank you for selling on eBay.

The eBay Team

eBay Inc. published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 17:56:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EBAY INC.
12:57pEBAY : Important information for sellers listing sneakers
PU
11:57a21 FOR &LSQUO;21 : The eBay Listings That Went Viral This Year
PU
12/22EBAY : 21 for ‘21 – The eBay Listings That Went Viral This Year
PU
12/22IMPORTANT UPDATE : 2022 shipping carrier rate changes
PU
12/22EBAY : Spotlighting the 2021 Winners of eBay's Entrepreneurship Awards
PU
12/22EBAY : Black Girl Ventures On Celebrating Community
PU
12/22Zebra Technologies Invests in Retail Returns Platform Optoro
MT
12/20EBAY : New 1099-K tax reporting requirements
PU
12/17CONNECTING COMMUNITIES : Refugee Entrepreneurs
PU
12/16GRAPHLOAD : A Framework to Load and Update Over Ten-Billion-Vertex Graphs with Performance..
PU
Analyst Recommendations on EBAY INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 415 M - -
Net income 2021 1 645 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,6x
Yield 2021 1,08%
Capitalization 41 103 M 41 103 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,95x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,75x
Nbr of Employees 12 700
Free-Float 35,2%
Technical analysis trends EBAY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 65,66 $
Average target price 77,76 $
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jamie Iannone President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen J. Priest Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Paul S. Pressler Chairman
Mazen Rawashdeh Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Molly Finn Chief Compliance Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EBAY INC.30.67%41 103
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-49.90%316 065
MEITUAN-23.29%177 743
SHOPIFY INC.23.73%175 915
PINDUODUO INC.-67.94%71 387
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-22.45%65 552