eBay : Important information for sellers listing sneakers

As eBay continues to invest in our platform, we are making changes to final value fees for Men'sand Women'ssneakers listed in the Athletic Shoes category.

Effective January 19, 2022, the final value fee for sneakers over $100 will be 8% (7% for Basic and above Stores subscribers). Insertion fees will continue to be waived for listings with a starting price over $100.

See detailed FAQ's here.

eBay is and will remain the most competitive destination for sneaker resale. We have the lowest fees among competing marketplaces and offer the latest resources to help accelerate, grow and scale your business: no-fee verified returns, seller protections and Authenticity Guarantee. To date, eBay has authenticated about 2 million sneakers globally, with a pair of sneakers purchased every four seconds.

eBay is committed to delivering the most trusted, engaging and exciting shopping experience and to provide you, our sellers, with the best tools and largest buyer base.

