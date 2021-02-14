eBay : Inaugural 2021 “State of Trading Cards” Report eBay's Inaugural 2021 “State of Trading Cards” Report Sellers – Happy Valentine's & President's Day weekend! While not roses or chocolates, this week eBay published our inaugural “State of Trading Cards” ...

Log in
eBay : Inaugural 2021 "State of Trading Cards" Report eBay's Inaugural 2021 "State of Trading Cards" Report

02/14/2021 | 01:09pm EST
Sellers -

Happy Valentine's & President's Day weekend! While not roses or chocolates, this week eBay published our inaugural 'State of Trading Cards' report to spotlight trends and forecasts on trading card growth.

We knew trading cards had experienced a pretty good year but let me say WOW this category is on fire. The report - which crunched the numbers for sports, collectible card games and non-sport trading card sales in 2020 - revealed multiple transaction records, several franchise 'firsts' and even some unexpected competition between sports for popularity. It also contains insights from sports analyst Darren Rovell, who shares his thoughts on what's to come in 2021 and beyond. I don't want to steal the thunder from the actual report - which you can (and should) check out athttps://www.ebayinc.com/stories/news/ebays-2021-state-of-trading-cards-report-spotlights-collecting...- but here are a few highlights*:

  • 2020 saw a 142% surge in domestic sales - outselling 2019 in the sports, collectible card games and non-sport trading cards categories by FOUR MILLION cards,
  • Multiple $500,000+ transactions - from Tom Brady to Kobe Bryant to Magic: The Gathering - made eBay records,
  • Basketball card sales exploded with an almost 375% increase,
  • In non-sports cards, Pokémon sales increased a whopping 500%,
  • And earlier this month, eBay saw its first $100M week of trading card transactions.

Now while I'm excited at these results, I understand if anyone who's not a trading card seller (or buyer) is asking: 'how does this apply to me?'

Over the past year I've talked a lot about our strategy of focusing extra attention on categories where eBay already has a pronounced presence: Sneakers, Watches, Trading Cards. These - and others on the horizon - are communities where we have a large and vibrant community, which equals opportunity to grow as a destination. So, when record-setting results like these appear, it means we're getting our strategy right. It also means that, as these particular communities thrive on eBay, these sellers and buyers are alsoexposed to and engaging with other categories across the marketplace. And that's key.

Enthusiast sellers and buyers - whether a sneakerhead, a luxury watch aficionado or a trading card connoisseur - are likely to spend in other areas outside their specific 'space.' For example, we know that sneakerheads spent $$ thousands on non-sneaker items all through 2020 in. And we're reviewing new data hinting at cross-over buying trends between trading card/memorabilia and sneaker enthusiasts.

So, when I see engagement on the rise in one category, I get even more excited for the entire marketplace and the potential to unlock opportunities for more and more sellers in 2021 and beyond. I also want to assure you that, as we expand our focus to more categories and continue building off of our successes and learnings, we'll also keep listening to you - because your success is our ultimate goal.

I'll close by saying I'm hopeful for the year ahead and grateful that you are all on this journey with us. And as always, I want to thank you for selling on eBay.

Jordan

