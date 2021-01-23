eBay : Interesting and Outrageous Purchases Interesting and Outrageous Purchases The start of a New Year is always hectic, but wanted to take a minute to share a fun retrospective of some of the craziest sales of 2020. While millio...

The start of a New Year is always hectic, but wanted to take a minute to share a fun retrospective of some of the craziest sales of 2020. While millions of new buyers flocked to eBay for the essentials, there was also no shortage of enthusiast purchases - from rare cars and sports memorabilia to luxury timepieces and sneakers.

The list of big-ticket items ran the gamut; we saw a $351,995 Lamborghini, $125,000 for a rare Rolex watch and even a 'lost' Beatles White Album go for $9,500. These purchases spanned almost every interest and category - from Airstreams and action figures to diamonds and Dior Jordans.

You might notice that Trading Cards is conspicuously absent - stay tuned for a deep dive on trends and some new updates to that category very soon.

I also wanted to share a story from late last month of a family in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, who received a different sort of 'remarkable' eBay item - one that's helping them give back to their community. Bridgette and Jovountae Robison recently started a non-profit to feed their neighbors in need. As the weather got colder, they searched for a used food truck to continue this work. eBay coordinated with Trailer Countryto donate this item, and Good Morning America highlighted the special surprise gift. It's a cool reminder of how the eBay marketplace enables economic - and in this case charitable - empowerment.

You know better than anyone - eBay is where you can find almost anything, sell almost anything, and give almost anything. So, in a year where hand sanitizer drove countless headlines, I didn't want to lose sight of the amazing items you sell - from the essential to the extravagant. Read on to find out more …

Amazing Autos

1987 Lamborghini Countach LP5000 QV: $351,995

2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S (Edition 1): $164,498

2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 3ZR ZTK: $149,800

2008 Monaco Dynasty Stafford 45' motorhome: $134800

2013 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 560-4 Coupe: $129,000

Most Luxurious Watches

Rolex Panerai PAM 21 Watch: $125,000

De Grisogno Grappoli Watch: $96,200

Richard Mille RM 39-01 Aviation E6-B Flyback Chronograph Titanium Watch: $95,000

Patek Philippe Nautilus 5980 Chronograph Steel: $88,500

Patek Philippe Nautilus Annual Calendar Moonphase: $73,993

Top Sneakers

Air Dior Jordan1 OG Low Sneaker: $20,000

Air Dior Jordan 1 OG: $15,000

Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Yeshaya Reflective: $10,000

Air Jordan 1 'Phila Unite': $10,000

adidas Men's Deerupt: $10,000

1987 Nike Air Max 1 OG Red (vintage): $10,000

Air Jordan 1 High '85 Varsity Red: $10,000

Converse Classic Skate Shoes: $10,000

Jordan 4 Eminem Encore: $10,000

Nike Kobe 6s Grinch Christmas: $10,000

Haute Handbags

Hermes Feu Togo Birkin Bag with Gold Hardware: $21,075

Hermes Birkin Green Menthe Clemence Leather Bag: $16,750

2016 Hermes Kelly 28 Black Togo with Gold Hardware: $13,250

Louis Vuitton Crafty Neonoe Bag: $13,000

Hermes Birkin 30 Malachite Green Palladium Bag: $10,000

Diamonds to Die for

3.17ct Tiffany & Co Round Diamond Solitaire Ring: $75,000

5ct Fancy Yellow Diamond Ring: $69,500

2.21ct Tiffany & Co Round Diamond Ring: $69,000

Bulgari Bzero1 Diamond Rose Gold Bangle Bracelet: $64,350

2.77 Tiffany & Co Cushion-Cut Diamond Platinum Engagement Ring: $53,040

Crazy Comic Books

X-Men #1 CGC 7.5 Origin & 1st appearance Cyclops, Beast, Magneto, Professor X: $30,000

The Avengers #57 (Oct 1968, Marvel) CGC 9.6 SS Stan Lee: $25,500

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 (First Print, Signed) CGC 9.6 Mirage 1984 TMNT: $25,000

X-Men #1 (1963) CGC 6.5 (SS) Signature Series- Stan Lee Autograph: $25,000

Aquaman #1 CGC 9.4 DC 1962 Justice League: $24,500

Super Action Figures

Star Wars Vintage 1980 ESB Bell Display Collectible: $32,500

Transformers G2 Menasor: $23,000

1983 William George Masters of the Universe He-Man painting: $20,000

Star Wars 1978 Vintage Kenner Villain 1 Set: $15,350

Masters of the Universe Flying Fists H-Man Set: $14,995

Incredible Art Sales