Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  EBay Inc.    EBAY

EBAY INC.

(EBAY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

eBay : Interesting and Outrageous Purchases Interesting and Outrageous Purchases The start of a New Year is always hectic, but wanted to take a minute to share a fun retrospective of some of the craziest sales of 2020. While millio...

01/23/2021 | 11:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The start of a New Year is always hectic, but wanted to take a minute to share a fun retrospective of some of the craziest sales of 2020. While millions of new buyers flocked to eBay for the essentials, there was also no shortage of enthusiast purchases - from rare cars and sports memorabilia to luxury timepieces and sneakers.

The list of big-ticket items ran the gamut; we saw a $351,995 Lamborghini, $125,000 for a rare Rolex watch and even a 'lost' Beatles White Album go for $9,500. These purchases spanned almost every interest and category - from Airstreams and action figures to diamonds and Dior Jordans.

You might notice that Trading Cards is conspicuously absent - stay tuned for a deep dive on trends and some new updates to that category very soon.

I also wanted to share a story from late last month of a family in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, who received a different sort of 'remarkable' eBay item - one that's helping them give back to their community. Bridgette and Jovountae Robison recently started a non-profit to feed their neighbors in need. As the weather got colder, they searched for a used food truck to continue this work. eBay coordinated with Trailer Countryto donate this item, and Good Morning America highlighted the special surprise gift. It's a cool reminder of how the eBay marketplace enables economic - and in this case charitable - empowerment.

You know better than anyone - eBay is where you can find almost anything, sell almost anything, and give almost anything. So, in a year where hand sanitizer drove countless headlines, I didn't want to lose sight of the amazing items you sell - from the essential to the extravagant. Read on to find out more …

Amazing Autos

  • 1987 Lamborghini Countach LP5000 QV: $351,995
  • 2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S (Edition 1): $164,498
  • 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 3ZR ZTK: $149,800
  • 2008 Monaco Dynasty Stafford 45' motorhome: $134800
  • 2013 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 560-4 Coupe: $129,000

Most Luxurious Watches

  • Rolex Panerai PAM 21 Watch: $125,000
  • De Grisogno Grappoli Watch: $96,200
  • Richard Mille RM 39-01 Aviation E6-B Flyback Chronograph Titanium Watch: $95,000
  • Patek Philippe Nautilus 5980 Chronograph Steel: $88,500
  • Patek Philippe Nautilus Annual Calendar Moonphase: $73,993

Top Sneakers

  • Air Dior Jordan1 OG Low Sneaker: $20,000
  • Air Dior Jordan 1 OG: $15,000
  • Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Yeshaya Reflective: $10,000
  • Air Jordan 1 'Phila Unite': $10,000
  • adidas Men's Deerupt: $10,000
  • 1987 Nike Air Max 1 OG Red (vintage): $10,000
  • Air Jordan 1 High '85 Varsity Red: $10,000
  • Converse Classic Skate Shoes: $10,000
  • Jordan 4 Eminem Encore: $10,000
  • Nike Kobe 6s Grinch Christmas: $10,000

Haute Handbags

  • Hermes Feu Togo Birkin Bag with Gold Hardware: $21,075
  • Hermes Birkin Green Menthe Clemence Leather Bag: $16,750
  • 2016 Hermes Kelly 28 Black Togo with Gold Hardware: $13,250
  • Louis Vuitton Crafty Neonoe Bag: $13,000
  • Hermes Birkin 30 Malachite Green Palladium Bag: $10,000

Diamonds to Die for

  • 3.17ct Tiffany & Co Round Diamond Solitaire Ring: $75,000
  • 5ct Fancy Yellow Diamond Ring: $69,500
  • 2.21ct Tiffany & Co Round Diamond Ring: $69,000
  • Bulgari Bzero1 Diamond Rose Gold Bangle Bracelet: $64,350
  • 2.77 Tiffany & Co Cushion-Cut Diamond Platinum Engagement Ring: $53,040

Crazy Comic Books

  • X-Men #1 CGC 7.5 Origin & 1st appearance Cyclops, Beast, Magneto, Professor X: $30,000
  • The Avengers #57 (Oct 1968, Marvel) CGC 9.6 SS Stan Lee: $25,500
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 (First Print, Signed) CGC 9.6 Mirage 1984 TMNT: $25,000
  • X-Men #1 (1963) CGC 6.5 (SS) Signature Series- Stan Lee Autograph: $25,000
  • Aquaman #1 CGC 9.4 DC 1962 Justice League: $24,500

Super Action Figures

  • Star Wars Vintage 1980 ESB Bell Display Collectible: $32,500
  • Transformers G2 Menasor: $23,000
  • 1983 William George Masters of the Universe He-Man painting: $20,000
  • Star Wars 1978 Vintage Kenner Villain 1 Set: $15,350
  • Masters of the Universe Flying Fists H-Man Set: $14,995

Incredible Art Sales

  • LeRoy Neiman 'Downhill Skier' Signed Original Oil Painting: $30,000
  • William A. Morris Artifact Original Signed Studio Handblown Glass Art: $29,000
  • Salvador Dali 'Mannequin Zootropique' Bronze Sculpture: $25,500
  • Pat Buckley Moss 'Apple Girl' Original Print: $25,000
  • Joe Rader Roberts 'Cowboy with Pack Mule' Painting: $24,000

Disclaimer

eBay Inc. published this content on 23 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2021 16:45:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about EBAY INC.
11:46aEBAY : Interesting and Outrageous Purchases Interesting and Outrageous Purchases..
PU
01/22SHIPPING UPDATE : Canada Post & export carriers experiencing extended delays Shi..
PU
01/21INSIDER TRENDS : eBay Insider Sale Scales Back 90-Days of Buys
MT
01/21EBay Credit Rating Outlook Revised to Positive by Fitch as It Refocuses on E-..
MT
01/21EBAY : Names Cornelius Boone Senior Vice President, Chief People Officer
AQ
01/21MARKET CHATTER : eBay's South Korean Unit Up for Sale Amid Intense Competition
MT
01/20EBAY : Names New Chief People Officer
MT
01/20EBAY INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
01/20Netflix, Alibaba rise; Bank of New York, US Bancorp fall
AQ
01/20GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Jack Ma reappears, Better-than-expected profits for Morg..
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 10 145 M - -
Net income 2020 2 158 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 399 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,4x
Yield 2020 1,13%
Capitalization 38 920 M 38 920 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,17x
EV / Sales 2021 3,69x
Nbr of Employees 13 300
Free-Float 39,0%
Chart EBAY INC.
Duration : Period :
eBay Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EBAY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 62,10 $
Last Close Price 56,46 $
Spread / Highest target 45,2%
Spread / Average Target 9,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jamie Iannone President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul S. Pressler Chairman
Andrew Cring CFO, VP-Global Financial Planning & Analysis
Mazen Rawashdeh Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert Holmes Swan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EBAY INC.12.36%38 920
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED11.12%699 732
MEITUAN DIANPING29.06%288 637
PINDUODUO INC.-3.25%210 793
SHOPIFY INC.5.72%146 952
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.17.30%97 997
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ