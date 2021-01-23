eBay : Interesting and Outrageous Purchases Interesting and Outrageous Purchases The start of a New Year is always hectic, but wanted to take a minute to share a fun retrospective of some of the craziest sales of 2020. While millio...
01/23/2021 | 11:46am EST
The start of a New Year is always hectic, but wanted to take a minute to share a fun retrospective of some of the craziest sales of 2020. While millions of new buyers flocked to eBay for the essentials, there was also no shortage of enthusiast purchases - from rare cars and sports memorabilia to luxury timepieces and sneakers.
The list of big-ticket items ran the gamut; we saw a $351,995 Lamborghini, $125,000 for a rare Rolex watch and even a 'lost' Beatles White Album go for $9,500. These purchases spanned almost every interest and category - from Airstreams and action figures to diamonds and Dior Jordans.
You might notice that Trading Cards is conspicuously absent - stay tuned for a deep dive on trends and some new updates to that category very soon.
I also wanted to share a story from late last month of a family in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, who received a different sort of 'remarkable' eBay item - one that's helping them give back to their community. Bridgette and Jovountae Robison recently started a non-profit to feed their neighbors in need. As the weather got colder, they searched for a used food truck to continue this work. eBay coordinated withTrailer Countryto donate this item, andGood Morning Americahighlighted the special surprise gift. It's a cool reminder of how the eBay marketplace enables economic - and in this case charitable - empowerment.
You know better than anyone - eBay is where you can find almost anything, sell almost anything, and give almost anything. So, in a year where hand sanitizer drove countless headlines, I didn't want to lose sight of the amazing items you sell - from the essential to the extravagant. Read on to find out more …
Amazing Autos
1987 Lamborghini Countach LP5000 QV: $351,995
2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S (Edition 1): $164,498