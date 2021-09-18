Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. EBay Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EBAY   US2786421030

EBAY INC.

(EBAY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

eBay : Introducing Promoted Listings Advanced BETA for business sellers

09/18/2021 | 12:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

We have now expanded our Promoted Listings portfolio and would like to introduce you to Promoted Listings Advanced BETA. This new campaign type gives you preferred access to the top spot in eBay search results through keyword and budget control.

What you need to know about Promoted Listings Advanced BETA

  • Promoted Listings Advanced BETAis based on a cost-per-click model so you pay when someone clicks your ad.
  • It works by allowing you to target the keywords that matter to you, and you then bid for the number one slot in eBay search results.

  • You always determine exactly how much each click is worth to you.
  • The daily budget feature ensures that you're in full control of your ad spend.
  • You can combine it with Promoted Listings Standard for maximum visibility.

Get started by following these simple steps:

  1. Start by naming your campaign, and then choose dates and a daily budget.
  2. Name your Ad Group, and add your listings and keywords.
  3. Select the cost-per-click for the keywords, and then you're ready to review your campaign.


Launch your first campaign here.

Disclaimer

eBay Inc. published this content on 18 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2021 16:31:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EBAY INC.
12:32pEBAY : Introducing Promoted Listings Advanced BETA for business sellers
PU
09/17EBAY : We are aware of a technical issue causing sellers to see an incorrect ret..
PU
09/16EBAY : Announcing Our Global Give 2021 Grantee Winners
PU
09/16Superdry Plc - Preliminary Results announcement -5-
DJ
09/14EBAY : Seller Protections for shipping delays due to Tropical Storm Nicholas in ..
PU
09/14EBAY : Celebrates its Sneakerhead Community by Releasing a Collection of the Gre..
PR
09/13Goldman Sachs Initiates 17 Large-Cap Tech Companies With Selectively Positive..
MT
09/10EBAY INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
09/10Jae Hyun Lee, Senior Vice President, International of eBay Inc. Agrees to Ste..
CI
09/09EBAY : Bidadoo Form Partnership Focused on Heavy Equipment Industry
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EBAY INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 417 M - -
Net income 2021 1 841 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 604 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,2x
Yield 2021 0,96%
Capitalization 48 176 M 48 176 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,16x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,38x
Nbr of Employees 12 700
Free-Float 36,8%
Chart EBAY INC.
Duration : Period :
eBay Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EBAY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 74,11 $
Average target price 72,38 $
Spread / Average Target -2,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jamie Iannone President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen J. Priest Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Paul S. Pressler Chairman
Mazen Rawashdeh Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Molly Finn Chief Compliance Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EBAY INC.47.48%48 176
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-31.23%433 882
MEITUAN-18.26%189 688
SHOPIFY INC.31.30%185 590
PINDUODUO INC.-43.31%126 244
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.12.12%93 370