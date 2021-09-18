eBay : Introducing Promoted Listings Advanced BETA for business sellers

We have now expanded our Promoted Listings portfolio and would like to introduce you to Promoted Listings Advanced BETA. This new campaign type gives you preferred access to the top spot in eBay search results through keyword and budget control.





What you need to know about Promoted Listings Advanced BETA

Promoted Listings Advanced BETA is based on a cost-per-click model so you pay when someone clicks your ad.





It works by allowing you to target the keywords that matter to you, and you then bid for the number one slot in eBay search results.





You always determine exactly how much each click is worth to you.





The daily budget feature ensures that you're in full control of your ad spend.





You can combine it with Promoted Listings Standard for maximum visibility.





Get started by following these simple steps:

Start by naming your campaign, and then choose dates and a daily budget.



Name your Ad Group, and add your listings and keywords.



Select the cost-per-click for the keywords, and then you're ready to review your campaign.



Launch your first campaign here.