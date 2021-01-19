eBay : Issues Statement on Strategic Review for its Business in Korea

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY), a global commerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers around the world, today issued the following statement regarding plans for its business in Korea.

eBay has initiated a process to explore, review, and evaluate a range of strategic alternatives for its Korea business. The company is considering options that would maximize value for its shareholders and create future growth opportunities for the business.

eBay does not intend on making further public announcements regarding the strategic review unless and until the Board has approved a course of action requiring disclosure.

About eBay

eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) is a global commerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers in 190 markets around the world. We exist to enable economic opportunity for individuals, entrepreneurs, businesses and organizations of all sizes. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2019, eBay enabled $86 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, the future performance of eBay Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries and the strategic review referred to in this release. These statements are based on eBay's current expectations, forecasts and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties, including as to the outcome of the strategic review. Actual results could differ materially from those predicted or implied in this communication for a variety of reasons. You can find more information about risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our operating results in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained by visiting eBay's Investor Relations website at https://investors.ebayinc.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. You should not rely on any forward-looking statements. All information in this communication is as of January 19, 2021, and we do not intend and undertake no duty to update this information.

