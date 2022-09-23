Advanced search
eBay : Management Change - Form 8-K/A

09/23/2022 | 04:13pm EDT
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K/A

CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of
the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): August 18, 2022

eBay Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-37713 77-0430924
(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) (Commission File Number) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)

2025 Hamilton Avenue

San Jose, California95125

(Address of principal executive offices)

(408)376-7108

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Not Applicable.

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading symbol(s) Name of exchange on which registered
Common stock

EBAY

The Nasdaq Global Select Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On August 24, 2022, eBay Inc. (the "Company") filed a Current Report on Form 8-K (the "Initial 8-K") disclosing that, on August 18, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") had appointed Aparna Chennapragada as a member of the Board, effective immediately. At the time of the Initial 8-K, the Board had not determined Ms. Chennapragada's committee assignments.

This Current Report on Form 8-K/A amends the Initial 8-K to disclose that, on September 22, 2022, the Board appointed Ms. Chennapragada as a member of the Risk Committee of the Board, effective immediately.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

eBay Inc.

(Registrant)

Date: September 23, 2022 /s/ Molly Finn
Name: Molly Finn
Title: Vice President & Deputy General Counsel, Corporate & Assistant Secretary

Disclaimer

eBay Inc. published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 20:12:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
