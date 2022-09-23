eBay : Management Change - Form 8-K/A

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): August 18, 2022

eBay Inc.

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On August 24, 2022, eBay Inc. (the "Company") filed a Current Report on Form 8-K (the "Initial 8-K") disclosing that, on August 18, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") had appointed Aparna Chennapragada as a member of the Board, effective immediately. At the time of the Initial 8-K, the Board had not determined Ms. Chennapragada's committee assignments.

This Current Report on Form 8-K/A amends the Initial 8-K to disclose that, on September 22, 2022, the Board appointed Ms. Chennapragada as a member of the Risk Committee of the Board, effective immediately.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.