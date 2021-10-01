Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  EBay Inc.
  News
  Summary
    EBAY   US2786421030

EBAY INC.

(EBAY)
  Report
eBay : New requirements for refurbished cell phones and smartphones

10/01/2021 | 02:42pm EDT
eBay is the go-to destination for buying and selling refurbished inventory. Buyers can shop with confidence on eBay knowing they can find fully functional refurbished products in a spectrum of conditions that meet their needs-all at great prices. To ensure consistent seller standards and item quality, we've launched three new gated item conditions-Excellent, Very Good, and Good-and removed the "seller refurbished" item condition for Cell Phones & Smartphones.

If you have refurbished Cell Phone & Smartphone listings and would like to learn more about, and apply to and become part of the eBay Refurbished program, please visit our Seller Center page. If you meet program requirements, you can use the Excellent, Very Good and Good refurbished conditions and add the description in your listings, including titles, subtitles, and product descriptions to improve your listings visibility.

As a reminder, for all graded mobile phone inventory, we recommend the following steps:

  1. Create a listing for each condition variation (Grade A, Grade B, Grade C, etc.) in the Used item condition.
  2. Identify the condition variation in your listing title and item description. Example of a strong title: "Apple iPhone 11 Pro 256GB Midnight Green Carrier Unlocked Grade B."

Learn howto create the perfect Cell Phone & Smartphones listing.

As always, thank you for selling on eBay.

The eBay Selling Team

Disclaimer

eBay Inc. published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 18:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 417 M - -
Net income 2021 1 841 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 604 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,6x
Yield 2021 1,03%
Capitalization 45 289 M 45 289 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,89x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,12x
Nbr of Employees 12 700
Free-Float 36,8%
Chart EBAY INC.
Duration : Period :
eBay Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EBAY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 69,67 $
Average target price 72,80 $
Spread / Average Target 4,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jamie Iannone President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen J. Priest Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Paul S. Pressler Chairman
Mazen Rawashdeh Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Molly Finn Chief Compliance Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EBAY INC.39.24%45 289
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-36.39%401 351
MEITUAN-16.29%194 241
SHOPIFY INC.19.77%169 659
PINDUODUO INC.-48.97%113 636
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-0.73%83 486