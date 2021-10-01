eBay : New requirements for refurbished cell phones and smartphones

eBay is the go-to destination for buying and selling refurbished inventory. Buyers can shop with confidence on eBay knowing they can find fully functional refurbished products in a spectrum of conditions that meet their needs-all at great prices. To ensure consistent seller standards and item quality, we've launched three new gated item conditions-Excellent, Very Good, and Good-and removed the "seller refurbished" item condition for Cell Phones & Smartphones.

If you have refurbished Cell Phone & Smartphone listings and would like to learn more about, and apply to and become part of the eBay Refurbished program, please visit our Seller Center page. If you meet program requirements, you can use the Excellent, Very Good and Good refurbished conditions and add the description in your listings, including titles, subtitles, and product descriptions to improve your listings visibility.

As a reminder, for all graded mobile phone inventory, we recommend the following steps:

Create a listing for each condition variation (Grade A, Grade B, Grade C, etc.) in the Used item condition. Identify the condition variation in your listing title and item description. Example of a strong title: "Apple iPhone 11 Pro 256GB Midnight Green Carrier Unlocked Grade B."

Learn howto create the perfect Cell Phone & Smartphones listing.

