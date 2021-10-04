eBay : Please disregard today's email regarding Media Mail categories.

Earlier today, an email concerning Media Mailwas sent to some sellers (subject: "USPS Media Mail isn't available for some categories"). Sellers who received the email should disregard it.

No changes are being made to categories that are eligible for printing labels with Media Mail at this time and you do not need to take any action.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused you.

As always, thank you for selling on eBay,

Your Selling Team