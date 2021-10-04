Log in
    EBAY   US2786421030

EBAY INC.

(EBAY)
eBay : Please disregard today's email regarding Media Mail categories.

10/04/2021
Earlier today, an email concerning Media Mailwas sent to some sellers (subject: "USPS Media Mail isn't available for some categories"). Sellers who received the email should disregard it.

No changes are being made to categories that are eligible for printing labels with Media Mail at this time and you do not need to take any action.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused you.

As always, thank you for selling on eBay,

Your Selling Team

Disclaimer

eBay Inc. published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 21:21:55 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 417 M - -
Net income 2021 1 841 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 604 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,7x
Yield 2021 1,02%
Capitalization 45 445 M 45 445 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,90x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,13x
Nbr of Employees 12 700
Free-Float 36,8%
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 69,91 $
Average target price 72,80 $
Spread / Average Target 4,13%
Managers and Directors
Jamie Iannone President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen J. Priest Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Paul S. Pressler Chairman
Mazen Rawashdeh Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Molly Finn Chief Compliance Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EBAY INC.39.12%45 445
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-38.04%390 914
MEITUAN-19.62%194 228
SHOPIFY INC.19.33%169 030
PINDUODUO INC.-50.39%110 477
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-0.45%82 899