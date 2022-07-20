eBay : Registration is live for eBay Open 2022!

September 21-23

We are excited to share that registration for eBay Open 2022 is now live!

This year we'll connect, educate, inspire, and celebrate our seller community through a hybrid event-largely online with three in-person events across the country.

Join thousands of sellers like you online for content and sessions you won't find anywhere else- all designed to help grow your business and deepen your community connections.

Pick and choose from an agenda featuring three half-days of fundamental and advanced training sessions, seller-led and category breakouts, executive keynotes, fireside chats, seller discussions, networking, and more.

Plus, this year, we are thrilled to be adding eBay Open Studio in-person events. Join fellow sellers and eBay staff live and in person on September 23 in New York, Austin, and Los Angeles. These eBay Open Studio events will be 3 hours long, hosted by eBay, and will include watch parties for the closing keynote, Q&As with eBay leaders, and a social hour with sellers from your area. Tickets to these events are limited, so be sure to register early.

Tickets to the eBay Open Studio events will be $20, but every attendee will receive a $20 eBay Gift Card, eBay swag, and a lot more. The three-day eBay Open virtual conference is 100% cost-free.

Use this linkto register for any and all of eBay Open 2022, including the virtual conference September 21-23 and our eBay Open Studio in-person events on September 23.

We thank you for selling on eBay and look forward to seeing you at eBay Open 2022!