    EBAY   US2786421030

EBAY INC.

(EBAY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:14 2022-07-20 pm EDT
45.82 USD   +0.96%
01:34pEBAY : Registration is live for eBay Open 2022!
PU
10:58aEBay Expands Authenticity Guarantee to Jewelry
MT
09:01aeBay Launches Authentication for Fine Jewelry
PR
eBay : Registration is live for eBay Open 2022!

07/20/2022 | 01:34pm EDT
September 21-23

We are excited to share that registration for eBay Open 2022 is now live!

This year we'll connect, educate, inspire, and celebrate our seller community through a hybrid event-largely online with three in-person events across the country.

Join thousands of sellers like you online for content and sessions you won't find anywhere else- all designed to help grow your business and deepen your community connections.

Pick and choose from an agenda featuring three half-days of fundamental and advanced training sessions, seller-led and category breakouts, executive keynotes, fireside chats, seller discussions, networking, and more.

Plus, this year, we are thrilled to be adding eBay Open Studio in-person events. Join fellow sellers and eBay staff live and in person on September 23 in New York, Austin, and Los Angeles. These eBay Open Studio events will be 3 hours long, hosted by eBay, and will include watch parties for the closing keynote, Q&As with eBay leaders, and a social hour with sellers from your area. Tickets to these events are limited, so be sure to register early.

Tickets to the eBay Open Studio events will be $20, but every attendee will receive a $20 eBay Gift Card, eBay swag, and a lot more. The three-day eBay Open virtual conference is 100% cost-free.

Use this linkto register for any and all of eBay Open 2022, including the virtual conference September 21-23 and our eBay Open Studio in-person events on September 23.

We thank you for selling on eBay and look forward to seeing you at eBay Open 2022!

Disclaimer

eBay Inc. published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 17:33:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EBAY INC.
Analyst Recommendations on EBAY INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 686 M - -
Net income 2022 -130 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 173 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -235x
Yield 2022 1,84%
Capitalization 25 406 M 25 406 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,16x
EV / Sales 2023 3,01x
Nbr of Employees 10 800
Free-Float 32,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 45,38 $
Average target price 55,20 $
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jamie Iannone President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen J. Priest Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Paul S. Pressler Chairman
Mazen Rawashdeh Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Molly Finn Chief Compliance Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EBAY INC.-31.76%25 406
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-11.82%280 206
MEITUAN INC.-16.10%149 052
PINDUODUO INC.-5.75%69 478
SHOPIFY INC.-75.05%43 355
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-46.25%36 511