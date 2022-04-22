eBay : Some USPS First-Class Packages will have revised service standards

USPS has announcedrevised service standardsthat will impact some First-Class Packages starting May 1, 2022.

In April 2020, First-class Packages temporarily became a 3 to 5 day service. Now that USPS is adjusting their operational network, re-evaluating package routing, and adding new service standards, First-Class Package will be a 2 to 5 day service with some minor changes within that range.With these changes, some packages will ship slower and some will ship faster.

While the majority of shipments are not expected to be impacted, we will make necessary adjustments to estimated delivery dates when faster or slower transit times will occur so buyers will see accurate information.

As always, thank you for selling on eBay.

The eBay Shipping Team