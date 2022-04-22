Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. EBay Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EBAY   US2786421030

EBAY INC.

(EBAY)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/22 04:00:01 pm EDT
53.17 USD   -2.92%
04/22EBAY : Some USPS First-Class Packages will have revised service standards
PU
04/22EBAY : How an eBay UK Seller Has Turned Recommerce Into a Million-Dollar Business
PU
04/22EBAY : Meet eBay's Chief Sustainability Officer
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

eBay : Some USPS First-Class Packages will have revised service standards

04/22/2022 | 08:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

USPS has announcedrevised service standardsthat will impact some First-Class Packages starting May 1, 2022.

In April 2020, First-class Packages temporarily became a 3 to 5 day service. Now that USPS is adjusting their operational network, re-evaluating package routing, and adding new service standards, First-Class Package will be a 2 to 5 day service with some minor changes within that range.With these changes, some packages will ship slower and some will ship faster.

While the majority of shipments are not expected to be impacted, we will make necessary adjustments to estimated delivery dates when faster or slower transit times will occur so buyers will see accurate information.

As always, thank you for selling on eBay.

The eBay Shipping Team

Disclaimer

eBay Inc. published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2022 00:28:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EBAY INC.
04/22EBAY : Some USPS First-Class Packages will have revised service standards
PU
04/22EBAY : How an eBay UK Seller Has Turned Recommerce Into a Million-Dollar Business
PU
04/22EBAY : Meet eBay's Chief Sustainability Officer
PU
04/20Megaport Shares Slump to Two-Year Low After Third-Quarter Revenue Update
DJ
04/20Shopify Reportedly In Talks to Buy Tech Startup Deliverr
MT
04/18EBAY : More sellers and more buyers cite reducing waste as a reason for getting into recom..
PU
04/18EBAY : Read about the latest news and changes we're making in the coming months
PU
04/18EBAY : Check out the Recommerce Report to learn more about what buyers want
PU
04/18EBAY : Learn all there is to love about eBay Labels
PU
04/14EBAY : Perfume bottle logo id help needed
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EBAY INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10 396 M - -
Net income 2022 1 956 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 773 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,9x
Yield 2022 1,59%
Capitalization 30 163 M 30 163 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,46x
EV / Sales 2023 3,27x
Nbr of Employees 10 800
Free-Float 32,9%
Chart EBAY INC.
Duration : Period :
eBay Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EBAY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 53,17 $
Average target price 65,95 $
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jamie Iannone President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen J. Priest Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Paul S. Pressler Chairman
Mazen Rawashdeh Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Molly Finn Chief Compliance Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EBAY INC.-20.05%32 179
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-27.19%231 098
MEITUAN INC.-38.86%108 597
SHOPIFY INC.-66.61%60 672
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-24.80%51 125
PINDUODUO INC.-40.43%43 552