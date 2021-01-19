Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  EBay Inc.    EBAY

EBAY INC.

(EBAY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

eBay : Try out the unified listing experience Try out the unified listing experience Starting today, some sellers can try out our new re-designed listing experience, which brings more consistency to how you list across devices. Over th...

01/19/2021 | 04:34pm EST
Starting today, some sellers can try out our new re-designed listing experience, which brings more consistency to how you list across devices.

Over the next few weeks, we'll expand this option to all sellers-when you're eligible, you'll see 'Try the new listing tool' where you create new listings.

The new listing experience will become the default for some sellers starting in February, and for all sellers through this spring. Try it out now and let us know what you think.

What's new in the listing experience?

This update combines the best features in our current listings flows, giving you a streamlined listing experience that's more consistent across all your devices. This means that wherever you list-mobile, tablet, or desktop-you'll see a clean, unified look, and you'll have just one listing experience that can scale with your business.

This experience is built on new technology that will allow us to more quickly deliver new features to help you create great listings. We've already rolled out Background Removal on desktop as part of the new experience. Previously only available on mobile devices, this feature helps you create professional-looking photos as you list.

Your listing fields, item specifics, and integration with third-party listing tools won't be affected by these updates.

Try it out as you're listing over the next few weeks, and let us know what you think.

As always, thank you for selling on eBay.

Disclaimer

eBay Inc. published this content on 19 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 21:33:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 10 145 M - -
Net income 2020 2 158 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 399 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,1x
Yield 2020 1,15%
Capitalization 38 203 M 38 203 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,10x
EV / Sales 2021 3,62x
Nbr of Employees 13 300
Free-Float 39,0%
Chart EBAY INC.
Duration : Period :
eBay Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EBAY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 62,10 $
Last Close Price 55,42 $
Spread / Highest target 48,0%
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jamie Iannone President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul S. Pressler Chairman
Andrew Cring CFO, VP-Global Financial Planning & Analysis
Mazen Rawashdeh Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert Holmes Swan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EBAY INC.13.39%38 203
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED4.61%658 714
MEITUAN DIANPING15.75%246 706
PINDUODUO INC.-9.27%197 684
SHOPIFY INC.3.40%143 731
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.10.54%92 348
