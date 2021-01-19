eBay : Try out the unified listing experience Try out the unified listing experience Starting today, some sellers can try out our new re-designed listing experience, which brings more consistency to how you list across devices. Over th...

Starting today, some sellers can try out our new re-designed listing experience, which brings more consistency to how you list across devices.

Over the next few weeks, we'll expand this option to all sellers-when you're eligible, you'll see 'Try the new listing tool' where you create new listings.

The new listing experience will become the default for some sellers starting in February, and for all sellers through this spring. Try it out now and let us know what you think.

What's new in the listing experience?

This update combines the best features in our current listings flows, giving you a streamlined listing experience that's more consistent across all your devices. This means that wherever you list-mobile, tablet, or desktop-you'll see a clean, unified look, and you'll have just one listing experience that can scale with your business.

This experience is built on new technology that will allow us to more quickly deliver new features to help you create great listings. We've already rolled out Background Removal on desktop as part of the new experience. Previously only available on mobile devices, this feature helps you create professional-looking photos as you list.

Your listing fields, item specifics, and integration with third-party listing tools won't be affected by these updates.

Try it out as you're listing over the next few weeks, and let us know what you think.

As always, thank you for selling on eBay.