EBAY INC.

EBAY INC.

(EBAY)
eBay : UK Regulator Starts Investigation Into EBay's Classified-Ads Business Sale to Adevinta

12/17/2020 | 04:33am EST
By Ian Walker

The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority said Thursday that it is starting an investigation into Adevinta ASA's acquisition of eBay Inc.'s classified-ads business to see if the deal will lead to a lessening of competition in the country.

The regulator has set a deadline of Feb. 16 for a decision.

EBay agreed to sell its classified-ads business to Norway's Adevinta ASA for $9.2 billion in cash and stock in July.

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com

