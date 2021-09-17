Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. EBay Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EBAY   US2786421030

EBAY INC.

(EBAY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

eBay : We are aware of a technical issue causing sellers to see an incorrect return date

09/17/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

We are aware of a technical issue which may be causing sellers to see an incorrect, extended date for buyers to ship their returns. We have not made any changes to our return policies. Buyers are not seeing the incorrect dates, and they will not have additional time to ship their returns.

We expect the issue to be resolved in the coming hours, and we will update this post if there are further delays.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. As always, thank you for selling on eBay.

Disclaimer

eBay Inc. published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 21:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EBAY INC.
05:32pEBAY : We are aware of a technical issue causing sellers to see an incorrect ret..
PU
09/16EBAY : Announcing Our Global Give 2021 Grantee Winners
PU
09/16Superdry Plc - Preliminary Results announcement -5-
DJ
09/14EBAY : Seller Protections for shipping delays due to Tropical Storm Nicholas in ..
PU
09/14EBAY : Celebrates its Sneakerhead Community by Releasing a Collection of the Gre..
PR
09/13Goldman Sachs Initiates 17 Large-Cap Tech Companies With Selectively Positive..
MT
09/10EBAY INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
09/10Jae Hyun Lee, Senior Vice President, International of eBay Inc. Agrees to Ste..
CI
09/09EBAY : Bidadoo Form Partnership Focused on Heavy Equipment Industry
MT
09/09EBAY : and bidadoo Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Heavy Equipment I..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EBAY INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 417 M - -
Net income 2021 1 841 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 604 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,5x
Yield 2021 0,96%
Capitalization 48 559 M 48 559 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,20x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,42x
Nbr of Employees 12 700
Free-Float 36,8%
Chart EBAY INC.
Duration : Period :
eBay Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EBAY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 74,70 $
Average target price 72,38 $
Spread / Average Target -3,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jamie Iannone President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen J. Priest Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Paul S. Pressler Chairman
Mazen Rawashdeh Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Molly Finn Chief Compliance Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EBAY INC.47.48%48 559
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-32.86%423 607
SHOPIFY INC.30.39%184 301
MEITUAN-18.26%183 180
PINDUODUO INC.-43.78%125 191
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.12.78%93 525