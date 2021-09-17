eBay : We are aware of a technical issue causing sellers to see an incorrect return date

We are aware of a technical issue which may be causing sellers to see an incorrect, extended date for buyers to ship their returns. We have not made any changes to our return policies. Buyers are not seeing the incorrect dates, and they will not have additional time to ship their returns.
We expect the issue to be resolved in the coming hours, and we will update this post if there are further delays.
We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. As always, thank you for selling on eBay.
