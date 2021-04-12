Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  EBay Inc.    EBAY

EBAY INC.

(EBAY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

eBay : Introducing eBay's Automated Promoted Listings Campaigns

04/12/2021 | 05:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

At eBay, we are committed to investing in the tools and technologies that our sellers have told us they need to grow and thrive. Promoted Listings enables sellers to help their items stand out among the billions of listings in eBay's marketplace, only requiring sellers to pay when an item sells through Promoted Listings. Now, with the new Automated Campaigns functionality we've just added to the Promoted Listings tool, we're making it even easier for sellers to surface their items to buyers, increasing their items' visibility and driving their overall sales.

The Benefits of Automated Campaigns

Based on feedback from sellers, we're continually innovating to find even more ways to reduce time and friction in the ads experience, as well as to help sellers ensure continued success with their ad rates in eBay's dynamic marketplace.

The launch of Automated Campaigns empowers sellers with businesses of all shapes and sizes to more efficiently manage their Promoted Listings. Whether it's one item or thousands of items, this new functionality eliminates manual work while offering sellers more control over their ad rates. The new functionality is useful for everyone selling on our platform, and is particularly well suited for sellers with high turnover rates and ad rate strategies that prioritize competitiveness or for sellers who desire to minimize setup time on the platform. The simplicity of the new experience is designed to give sellers the confidence to set and forget their Promoted Listings campaigns.

How It Works

  1. Set rules to automatically promote new listings. New rule capabilities make it simple for sellers to streamline how listings are added to their Promoted Listings campaigns. Rules are easily managed with filters like price or eBay/store categories, with more options rolling out soon. For a seller with dynamic inventory, this is a huge time saver.

  2. Automate ad rates to stay competitive. By selecting the 'automate suggested ad rate' option, sellers can balance performance and costs by having Promoted Listings automatically adjusted daily to eBay's suggested ad rates. Sellers looking for more control can simply set an ad rate cap, or even use the suggested ad rate as a benchmark and adjust their rate above or below to protect profit margins.

  3. Launch with confidence. Once launched, listing and ad rates are adjusted according to the rules that sellers set, helping to reduce the risk of overspending and making it easy for them to set and forget their campaigns. Sellers continue to maintain the same level of reporting and performance visibility they are accustomed to.

For sellers looking to promote all their listings at the suggested ad rates, it only takes three clicks and they're done. Any future listings added to the marketplace that meet the rule criteria are then automatically promoted.

Strengthening Our Seller Partnership

This enhancement, as well as the streamlined user interface, is another example of eBay's commitment to our seller community. As seller Alex G. of Urban_Achievers said of the new feature, 'This is literally something I wanted. If our strategy is to consume new listings into a campaign, this is more efficient, and would mean more sales for us.'

Want to learn more about how sellers can set and forget their Promoted Listings campaigns with confidence? Click here.

Disclaimer

eBay Inc. published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 21:22:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EBAY INC.
05:23pEBAY  : Introducing eBay's Automated Promoted Listings Campaigns
PU
01:39pEBAY  : New luxury watch escrow option and final value fee update
PU
10:31aEBAY  : Nike to clean up used, returned sneakers and put them back on shelves
RE
09:13aSatan Shoes,' Nike Lawsuits and the Booming Sneaker Bootleg Market
DJ
12:46aMARKET CHATTER : Kakao in Talks to Acquire Controlling Stake in Shopping App Zig..
MT
04/09PRESS RELEASE : With WISeKey's Cryptographically NFT Authentication Technology, ..
DJ
04/09EBAY  : Launches Targeted Auto Retry
PU
04/09FACEBOOK  : axes 16,000 groups for trading fake reviews after UK intervenes
RE
04/07EBAY  : Kicks-Off New Event Series to Authenticate and Showcase High-Value Colle..
PR
04/07Swiss luxury watchmakers learn to love the pre-owned market
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 943 M - -
Net income 2021 2 275 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 764 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,8x
Yield 2021 1,14%
Capitalization 42 507 M 42 507 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,96x
EV / Sales 2022 3,66x
Nbr of Employees 12 700
Free-Float 38,5%
Chart EBAY INC.
Duration : Period :
eBay Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EBAY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 69,64 $
Last Close Price 62,47 $
Spread / Highest target 34,5%
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jamie Iannone President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Cring Chief Financial Officer
Paul S. Pressler Chairman
Mazen Rawashdeh Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Molly Finn Chief Compliance Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EBAY INC.24.32%42 507
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-4.05%605 420
MEITUAN1.22%237 705
PINDUODUO INC.0.00%172 430
SHOPIFY INC.8.42%152 259
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-5.40%79 030
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ