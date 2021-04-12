eBay : Introducing eBay's Automated Promoted Listings Campaigns

At eBay, we are committed to investing in the tools and technologies that our sellers have told us they need to grow and thrive. Promoted Listings enables sellers to help their items stand out among the billions of listings in eBay's marketplace, only requiring sellers to pay when an item sells through Promoted Listings. Now, with the new Automated Campaigns functionality we've just added to the Promoted Listings tool, we're making it even easier for sellers to surface their items to buyers, increasing their items' visibility and driving their overall sales.

The Benefits of Automated Campaigns

Based on feedback from sellers, we're continually innovating to find even more ways to reduce time and friction in the ads experience, as well as to help sellers ensure continued success with their ad rates in eBay's dynamic marketplace.



The launch of Automated Campaigns empowers sellers with businesses of all shapes and sizes to more efficiently manage their Promoted Listings. Whether it's one item or thousands of items, this new functionality eliminates manual work while offering sellers more control over their ad rates. The new functionality is useful for everyone selling on our platform, and is particularly well suited for sellers with high turnover rates and ad rate strategies that prioritize competitiveness or for sellers who desire to minimize setup time on the platform. The simplicity of the new experience is designed to give sellers the confidence to set and forget their Promoted Listings campaigns.

How It Works

Set rules to automatically promote new listings. New rule capabilities make it simple for sellers to streamline how listings are added to their Promoted Listings campaigns. Rules are easily managed with filters like price or eBay/store categories, with more options rolling out soon. For a seller with dynamic inventory, this is a huge time saver. Automate ad rates to stay competitive. By selecting the 'automate suggested ad rate' option, sellers can balance performance and costs by having Promoted Listings automatically adjusted daily to eBay's suggested ad rates. Sellers looking for more control can simply set an ad rate cap, or even use the suggested ad rate as a benchmark and adjust their rate above or below to protect profit margins. Launch with confidence. Once launched, listing and ad rates are adjusted according to the rules that sellers set, helping to reduce the risk of overspending and making it easy for them to set and forget their campaigns. Sellers continue to maintain the same level of reporting and performance visibility they are accustomed to.

For sellers looking to promote all their listings at the suggested ad rates, it only takes three clicks and they're done. Any future listings added to the marketplace that meet the rule criteria are then automatically promoted.

Strengthening Our Seller Partnership

This enhancement, as well as the streamlined user interface, is another example of eBay's commitment to our seller community. As seller Alex G. of Urban_Achievers said of the new feature, 'This is literally something I wanted. If our strategy is to consume new listings into a campaign, this is more efficient, and would mean more sales for us.'

Want to learn more about how sellers can set and forget their Promoted Listings campaigns with confidence? Click here.