EBAY INC.

(EBAY)
eBay : More available shipping options are shown to buyers

04/06/2021 | 05:44pm EDT
In 2019, we announcedavailable shipping options in a listing that were not the most cost effective for a given delivery speed would be hidden from buyers. We heard that the hidden shipping options created challenges for some sellers, including buyers not seeing the shipping service they wanted and concerns buyers were not purchasing their items because all options were not shown.

We listened to your feedback and we're again showing all shipping services you offer in your listings. Now buyers can select their preferred carriers, shipping costs, and estimated delivery dates from the options in your listings. We expect the expanded shipping options will create greater efficiencies for sellers and improve the buyer experience.

Learn moreabout best shipping practices on eBay.

As always, thank you for selling on eBay.

The eBay Team

Disclaimer

eBay Inc. published this content on 06 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2021 21:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 915 M - -
Net income 2021 2 307 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 091 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,9x
Yield 2021 1,12%
Capitalization 43 338 M 43 338 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,98x
EV / Sales 2022 3,68x
Nbr of Employees 12 700
Free-Float 38,5%
Chart EBAY INC.
Duration : Period :
eBay Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EBAY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 70,01 $
Last Close Price 63,69 $
Spread / Highest target 31,9%
Spread / Average Target 9,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jamie Iannone President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Cring Chief Financial Officer
Paul S. Pressler Chairman
Mazen Rawashdeh Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Molly Finn Chief Compliance Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EBAY INC.26.75%43 338
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-3.19%610 815
MEITUAN10.59%246 723
PINDUODUO INC.0.00%179 058
SHOPIFY INC.1.24%142 167
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-10.25%74 977
