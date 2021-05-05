Log in
    EBAY   US2786421030

EBAY INC.

(EBAY)
eBay : Names Stefanie Jay Chief Business and Strategy Officer

05/05/2021 | 05:43pm EDT
SAN JOSE, Calif., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) today announced the appointment of Stefanie (Stef) Jay as Chief Business and Strategy Officer. In this newly created role, Stefanie will lead an organization that combines Strategy, Business Operations, Analytics and Communications. Together these teams will have a powerful combination of assets leveraging data and insights for day-to-day operations along with tightly connected long-term strategy and compelling story-telling. Stefanie will report directly to Jamie Iannone, eBay's Chief Executive Officer, and will join the company on May 10, 2021.

Stefanie possesses more than two decades of experience in global strategy, corporate development and general management. She joins eBay from Walmart where she was most recently VP & GM of Walmart Connect, the in-store and digital advertising business. Prior to that, she led Corporate Development and Strategy for Walmart ecommerce including its investment in China's JD.com, and strategic partnerships with Google, Uber and Lyft. Previously, Stef spent 14 years with Goldman Sachs in the consumer retail and healthcare investment banking group focused on M&A and corporate finance. She also led client strategy for the CEO and executive office. Stefanie holds a bachelor's degree in Economics from Columbia University.

"We are extremely excited that Stef will be joining our incredible team at eBay. Her passion for building strong, high-performing teams is unmatched," said Jamie Iannone, Chief Executive Officer at eBay. "Over the last year, we have developed and executed a proven playbook for transforming eBay with a tech-led reimagination, and I know Stef will be key in sharpening and accelerating the implementation of this successful strategy across our entire marketplace."

"I am proud to join the eBay team," said Stefanie Jay, incoming Chief Business and Strategy Officer, eBay. "I have always admired eBay's commitment to empowering economic opportunity for all, and am looking forward to further building upon the successful strategy the team has been implementing over the past several months."

About eBay

eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) is a global commerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers in 190 markets around the world. We exist to enable economic opportunity for individuals, entrepreneurs, businesses and organizations of all sizes. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2020, eBay enabled $100 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com.

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ebay-names-stefanie-jay-chief-business-and-strategy-officer-301285017.html

