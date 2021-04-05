eBay : UPS announces rate adjustments effective April 11, 2021

UPS has announced rate adjustments for all of its shipping services via eBay Labels. UPS is applying a rate adjustment compared to competitors to further enhance its portfolio of solutions available to you, so you can deliver better service and greater value to your customers.

Effective April 11, 2021, you may see UPS®rates on eBay decrease as much as 3.5% for packages lighter in weight and moving across shorter distances, or increase up to 5% for heavier packages going to farther distances.Also, to better plan your shipping costs, UPS Next Day Air®and UPS 2nd Day Air®services will not incur Residential or Delivery Area Surcharges like the UPS® Ground service.

New rate discounts for UPS on eBay Labels are now up to 50% (from 48%) off UPS®Ground shipments, up to 66%* (from 62%) for UPS 2nd Day Air service, and up to 65% (from 62%) for UPS Next Day Air service. You can take advantage of discounted rates by conveniently printing a UPS label at your home or office location from eBay Labels or downloading a QR codeto be scanned at The UPS Store®. UPS has 85,000+ drop off locationsincluding: The UPS Store, Michael's, CVS, and Advance Auto Parts.

As the rate change goes into effect, it's a good time to evaluate your delivery service options.

As always, thank you for selling on eBay.

The eBay Team

*Discounts off UPS daily rates. Rates are limited to shipping from the U.S. only. Rates and any applicable discounts are subject to change at any time without notice.

Seller center update

Now available on eBay Labels - UPS account not required

Accepts eBay QR Code

Discounts of up to 50% off UPS ® Ground shipments, up to 66%* for UPS 2nd Day Air ® service, and up to 65% for UPS Next Day Air service ® , including some common surcharges

Ship 6 days per week, including Saturdays

85,000+ drop off locations , including The UPS Store ® , UPS Drop Boxes and Access Point ® locations, as well as CVS, Michael's stores and Advanced Auto Parts.