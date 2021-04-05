Log in
EBAY INC.

EBAY INC.

(EBAY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

eBay : UPS announces rate adjustments effective April 11, 2021

04/05/2021 | 05:40pm EDT
UPS has announced rate adjustments for all of its shipping services via eBay Labels. UPS is applying a rate adjustment compared to competitors to further enhance its portfolio of solutions available to you, so you can deliver better service and greater value to your customers.

Effective April 11, 2021, you may see UPS®rates on eBay decrease as much as 3.5% for packages lighter in weight and moving across shorter distances, or increase up to 5% for heavier packages going to farther distances.Also, to better plan your shipping costs, UPS Next Day Air®and UPS 2nd Day Air®services will not incur Residential or Delivery Area Surcharges like the UPS® Ground service.

New rate discounts for UPS on eBay Labels are now up to 50% (from 48%) off UPS®Ground shipments, up to 66%* (from 62%) for UPS 2nd Day Air service, and up to 65% (from 62%) for UPS Next Day Air service. You can take advantage of discounted rates by conveniently printing a UPS label at your home or office location from eBay Labels or downloading a QR codeto be scanned at The UPS Store®. UPS has 85,000+ drop off locationsincluding: The UPS Store, Michael's, CVS, and Advance Auto Parts.

As the rate change goes into effect, it's a good time to evaluate your delivery service options.

As always, thank you for selling on eBay.

The eBay Team

*Discounts off UPS daily rates. Rates are limited to shipping from the U.S. only. Rates and any applicable discounts are subject to change at any time without notice.

Seller center update Key Benefits
  • Now available on eBay Labels - UPS account not required
  • Accepts eBay QR Code
  • Discounts of up to 50% off UPS®Ground shipments, up to 66%* for UPS 2nd Day Air®service, and up to 65% for UPS Next Day Air service®, including some common surcharges
  • Ship 6 days per week, including Saturdays
  • 85,000+ drop off locations, including The UPS Store®, UPS Drop Boxes and Access Point®locations, as well as CVS, Michael's stores and Advanced Auto Parts.

Disclaimer

eBay Inc. published this content on 05 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2021 21:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 922 M - -
Net income 2021 2 308 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 091 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,7x
Yield 2021 1,13%
Capitalization 42 943 M 42 943 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,95x
EV / Sales 2022 3,64x
Nbr of Employees 12 700
Free-Float 38,5%
Chart EBAY INC.
Duration : Period :
eBay Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EBAY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 69,65 $
Last Close Price 63,11 $
Spread / Highest target 33,1%
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jamie Iannone President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew Cring Chief Financial Officer
Paul S. Pressler Chairman
Mazen Rawashdeh Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Molly Finn Chief Compliance Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EBAY INC.25.59%42 943
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-3.60%608 267
MEITUAN10.59%246 703
PINDUODUO INC.-18.99%180 336
SHOPIFY INC.2.07%143 340
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.-9.83%75 328
