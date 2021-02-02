eBay : to extend seller protections to sellers impacted by extreme weather conditions in the Northeast eBay to extend seller protections to sellers impacted by extreme weather conditions in the Northeast Due to severe weather conditions in the Northeast you may be experiencing shipping delays. We are closely monitoring the situation and providing you w...

Due to severe weather conditions in the Northeast you may be experiencing shipping delays. We are closely monitoring the situation and providing you with additional support and protections during this challenging time.

If you're located in the impacted areas in the Northeast and are not able to ship your inventory, we recommend you:

Communicate with your buyers to advise them of the situation

Extend your handling time on your listings if you expect delays

If your business is impacted, eBay will automatically protect your seller performance, including:

Your late shipment rate

Your valid tracking upload rate

'Item not received' cases due to late delivery as long as you uploaded tracking and have a physical scan from the carrier before a case was opened

We will also remove any associated negative and neutral feedback and these cases will not impact your service metrics rating.

Please note: You may see late shipments due to this weather event on your seller dashboard, but they will be removed before your next seller performance evaluation.

You do not need to contact Customer Service. We will continue to monitor weather conditions and update this article if needed.

As always, thank you for selling on eBay.

The eBay Team