MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  EBay Inc.    EBAY

EBAY INC.

(EBAY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

eBay : to extend seller protections to sellers impacted by extreme weather conditions in the Northeast eBay to extend seller protections to sellers impacted by extreme weather conditions in the Northeast Due to severe weather conditions in the Northeast you may be experiencing shipping delays. We are closely monitoring the situation and providing you w...

02/02/2021 | 05:38pm EST
Due to severe weather conditions in the Northeast you may be experiencing shipping delays. We are closely monitoring the situation and providing you with additional support and protections during this challenging time.

If you're located in the impacted areas in the Northeast and are not able to ship your inventory, we recommend you:

  • Communicate with your buyers to advise them of the situation
  • Extend your handling time on your listings if you expect delays

If your business is impacted, eBay will automatically protect your seller performance, including:

  • Your late shipment rate
  • Your valid tracking upload rate
  • 'Item not received' cases due to late delivery as long as you uploaded tracking and have a physical scan from the carrier before a case was opened

We will also remove any associated negative and neutral feedback and these cases will not impact your service metrics rating.

Please note: You may see late shipments due to this weather event on your seller dashboard, but they will be removed before your next seller performance evaluation.

You do not need to contact Customer Service. We will continue to monitor weather conditions and update this article if needed.

As always, thank you for selling on eBay.

The eBay Team

Disclaimer

eBay Inc. published this content on 02 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2021 22:37:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 10 145 M - -
Net income 2020 2 162 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 200 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,9x
Yield 2020 1,09%
Capitalization 40 306 M 40 306 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,29x
EV / Sales 2021 3,80x
Nbr of Employees 13 300
Free-Float 39,0%
Chart EBAY INC.
Duration : Period :
eBay Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EBAY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 62,03 $
Last Close Price 58,47 $
Spread / Highest target 40,2%
Spread / Average Target 6,09%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jamie Iannone President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul S. Pressler Chairman
Andrew Cring CFO, VP-Global Financial Planning & Analysis
Mazen Rawashdeh Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert Holmes Swan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EBAY INC.16.36%40 306
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED13.73%716 155
MEITUAN DIANPING34.08%296 814
PINDUODUO INC.-2.09%213 332
SHOPIFY INC.1.15%140 595
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.13.23%94 592
