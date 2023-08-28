UNITED STATES

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): August 28, 2023

EBET, Inc.

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On November 29, 2021, EBET, Inc. (the "Company") issued 37,700 shares of its Series A Convertible Preferred Stock (the "Preferred Stock") for a purchase price of $1,000.00 per share. As previously reported, pursuant to the terms of the Preferred Stock on July 31, 2023 the conversion price of the Preferred Stock was reduced from $0.71 per share to $0.086 per share. To date, the Company has received conversion notices with respect all 37,700 shares of Preferred Stock, resulting in the issuance of 422,836,370 shares of common stock. As of August 28, 2023, the Company has 448,051,045 shares of common stock outstanding and no shares of Preferred Stock outstanding.

