EBET : New Financial Obligation - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): October 31, 2022

EBET, Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Nevada 001-40334 85-3201309 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization) (Commission File Number) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)

197 E. California Ave Ste 302, Las Vegas, NV89104

(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (888)411-2726

Not Applicable

(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbols(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Common stock, par value $0.001 per share EBET The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC

Item 2.03 Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

On November 29, 2021, EBET, Inc. (the "Company") entered a credit agreement (the "Credit Agreement") with CP BF Lending, LLC ("Lender"), pursuant to which the Lender agreed to make a single loan to the Company of $30,000,000 (the "Loan"). The Loan required the Company to maintain certain minimum liquidity and other financial covenants. On October 31, 2022, the Lender provided the Company with a limited waiver of these covenants until November 30, 2022 in exchange for a one-time payment of $229,959.16 to be added to the principal amount of the Loan, which after such addition is now $30,891,180.80. The Company does not expect to satisfy the financial covenants prior to November 30, 2022 and is currently in discussions with the Lender on modifying the financial covenants, although there is no assurance that the Company will be successful in making such modifications to the Loan.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit No. Description

104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

EBET, INC. Date: November 4, 2022 By: /s/ Matthew Lourie Matthew Lourie Chief Financial Officer