Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Ebix, Inc.    EBIX

EBIX, INC.

(EBIX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ebix, Inc. (EBIX)

02/26/2021 | 12:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming April 23, 2021 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Ebix, Inc. (“Ebix” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EBIX) securities between November 9, 2020 and February 19, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors suffering losses on their Ebix investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On February 19, 2021, after the market closed, Ebix revealed that its independent auditor, RSM US LLP (“RSM”), resigned “as a result of being unable, despite repeated inquiries, to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence that would allow it to evaluate the business purpose of significant unusual transactions that occurred in the fourth quarter of 2020” related to the Company’s gift card business in India. RSM had also stated that there was a material weakness related to Ebix’s failure to design controls “over the gift or prepaid card revenue transaction cycle sufficient to prevent or detect a material misstatement.” In addition, Ebix and RSM disagreed over the accounting treatment of $30 million that had been transferred into a commingled trust account of Ebix’s outside legal counsel in December 2020.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell as much as $20.24, or approximately 40%, to close at $30.50 on February 22, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that there was insufficient audit evidence to determine the business purpose of certain significant unusual transactions in Ebix’s gift card business in India during the fourth quarter of 2020; (2) that there was a material weakness in the Company’s internal controls over the gift or prepaid revenue transaction cycle; and (3) that the Company’s independent auditor was reasonably likely to resign over disagreements with Ebix regarding $30 million that had been transferred into a commingled trust account of Ebix’s outside legal counsel; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Ebix securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than April 23, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about EBIX, INC.
11:01aBRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, LLC : Notifies Investors of Ebix, Inc. (EBIX) Inv..
BU
02/25KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP : Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securitie..
BU
02/25EBIX BREAKING NEWS : ROSEN, LEADING AND TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Ebi..
PR
02/25SCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action A..
BU
02/25SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces That EBIX, Inc. (EBIX) is Being Sued f..
BU
02/25INVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Acti..
PR
02/24SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
PR
02/24BRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, LLC : Notifies Investors of Ebix, Inc. (EBIX) Inv..
BU
02/24EBIX CLASS ACTION ALERT : Kessler topaz meltzer & check, llp announces a securit..
PR
02/24EBIX BREAKING ALERT : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ebix, Inc. Invest..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 558 M - -
Net income 2020 95,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 7,66x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 735 M 735 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,32x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 7 975
Free-Float 81,2%
Chart EBIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ebix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EBIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 75,00 $
Last Close Price 23,74 $
Spread / Highest target 216%
Spread / Average Target 216%
Spread / Lowest Target 216%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robin Raina Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Steven M. Hamil Global Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Pavan Bhalla Independent Director
Hans Ueli Keller Independent Director
Neil David Eckert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EBIX, INC.-33.76%735
ORACLE CORPORATION0.02%192 245
SAP SE-4.20%149 537
DOCUSIGN, INC.1.54%43 172
HUBSPOT, INC.25.02%22 964
YONYOU NETWORK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-13.38%19 256
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ