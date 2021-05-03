Ebix Announces Appointment of Priyanka Kaul to Its Board of Directors

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX), a leading international supplier of On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, e-governance and healthcare industries, today announced the appointment of Ms. Priyanka Kaul as a new independent director to the Ebix Board.



In a career spanning 22 years, Priyanka has held various leadership positions including being the CEO of Forbes India and Division President of Network 18 Group (CNBC TV 19 and CNN TV18). She has also been the Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer at one of India’s leading media groups - NDTV.

An environmentalist to the core, she has pioneered and conceptualized India’s best known and award-winning environment campaigns for brands like: Toyota (Greenathon), Aircel (Save Our Tigers), Coca-Cola (Support my School), Reckitt Benckiser (Banega Swachh India), and the Gates Foundation amongst others. She has been widely recognized for her work in India and at various international platforms. Priyanka has won several awards including prestigious international awards like the CBA (Common Wealth Broadcasting Association), One World Media Award for the best Brand Campaign with a Social Message for Toyota.

Her campaign with Gates Foundation, on maternal and child health won Gold at the New York Film Festival. Priyanka also represented India at the First BRICS Media Summit in Beijing in 2015. She was invited to speak at the World Economic Forum at Davos for her campaign on Water.

“Priyanka’s leadership experience across respected names like Forbes India, CNN TV18, CNBC TV18 and NDTV provides her a deep grasp of the Indian corporate sector and the overall Indian economy. India is emerging as a big market for Ebix and thus this is a valuable addition to our Board.” Neil Eckert, Chairman of Ebix’s nominating committee said. “She brings in increased balance and diversity to the Ebix Board. We value her passion for the environment, as also her understanding of branding, as all these attributes can help guide the Company not only in the impending India IPO, but also from the perspective of being a socially responsible company.”

Priyanka is an alumni of one of India’s leading boarding schools, the Welham Girls’ School. She later graduated in Economics from the University of Mumbai, besides studying Advanced Management from the Harvard Business School, Boston.

