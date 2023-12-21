Ebix, Inc.(NasdaqGS:EBIX) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
December 21, 2023 at 12:00 am EST
|1.89 USD
|-8.92%
|-58.91%
|-90.53%
|Dec. 20
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-90.53%
|64 M $
|+27.42%
|292 B $
|+44.41%
|181 B $
|+78.69%
|145 B $
|+50.96%
|50 111 M $
|+95.31%
|28 555 M $
|+92.98%
|28 483 M $
|+44.69%
|16 647 M $
|+57.46%
|15 200 M $
|+3.07%
|13 689 M $