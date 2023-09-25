Ebix, Inc. is a provider of on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, cash remittance and healthcare industries. In the insurance sector, the Company's main focus is to develop and deploy globally a variety of insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management (CRM), front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance. The Company's EbixCash Financial exchange portfolio of software and services consists of domestic and international money remittance, foreign exchange (Forex), travel, pre-paid gift cards, utility payments, and lending and wealth management in India and other primarily Southeast Asian markets. It operates India's airport Forex business, with operations in approximately 20 international airports, including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata.

Sector Software