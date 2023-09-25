Item 5.02

Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On September 19, 2023, Robin Raina, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ebix, Inc. (the "Company"), accepted the offer of a bonus of $1,800,000 that was been granted by the Company's Compensation Committee. Of this amount, $1,200,000 was paid on September 19, 2023 and the remaining $600,000 will be paid in October 2023.

