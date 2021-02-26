Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Ebix, Inc.    EBIX

EBIX, INC.

(EBIX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ebix, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before April 26, 2021

02/26/2021 | 05:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of those who acquired Ebix, Inc. (“Ebix” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EBIX) securities from November 9, 2020 through February 19, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until April 26, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On February 19, 2021, after the market closed, Ebix revealed that its independent auditor, RSM US LLP (“RSM”), resigned “as a result of being unable, despite repeated inquiries, to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence that would allow it to evaluate the business purpose of significant unusual transactions that occurred in the fourth quarter of 2020” related to the Company’s gift card business in India. RSM had also stated that there was a material weakness related to Ebix’s failure to design controls “over the gift or prepaid card revenue transaction cycle sufficient to prevent or detect a material misstatement.” In addition, Ebix and RSM disagreed over the accounting treatment of $30 million that had been transferred into a commingled trust account of Ebix’s outside legal counsel in December 2020.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell as much as $20.24, or approximately 40%, to close at $30.50 on February 22, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that there was insufficient audit evidence to determine the business purpose of certain significant unusual transactions in Ebix’s gift card business in India during the fourth quarter of 2020; (2) that there was a material weakness in the Company’s internal controls over the gift or prepaid revenue transaction cycle; and (3) that the Company’s independent auditor was reasonably likely to resign over disagreements with Ebix regarding $30 million that had been transferred into a commingled trust account of Ebix’s outside legal counsel; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Ebix securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about EBIX, INC.
05:06pINVESTOR ALERT : Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsu..
BU
12:31pDEADLINE REMINDER : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming ..
BU
11:01aBRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, LLC : Notifies Investors of Ebix, Inc. (EBIX) Inv..
BU
02/25KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP : Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securitie..
BU
02/25EBIX BREAKING NEWS : ROSEN, LEADING AND TRUSTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Ebi..
PR
02/25SCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action A..
BU
02/25SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces That EBIX, Inc. (EBIX) is Being Sued f..
BU
02/25INVESTOR ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Acti..
PR
02/24SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investor..
PR
02/24BRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, LLC : Notifies Investors of Ebix, Inc. (EBIX) Inv..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 558 M - -
Net income 2020 95,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 7,66x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 735 M 735 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,32x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 7 975
Free-Float 81,2%
Chart EBIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ebix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EBIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 75,00 $
Last Close Price 23,74 $
Spread / Highest target 216%
Spread / Average Target 216%
Spread / Lowest Target 216%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robin Raina Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Steven M. Hamil Global Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Pavan Bhalla Independent Director
Hans Ueli Keller Independent Director
Neil David Eckert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EBIX, INC.-33.76%735
ORACLE CORPORATION0.02%192 245
SAP SE-4.20%149 537
INTUIT INC.8.77%106 244
SERVICENOW INC.-3.93%103 696
DOCUSIGN, INC.1.54%43 172
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ