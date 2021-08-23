Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Ebix, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EBIX   US2787152063

EBIX, INC.

(EBIX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Monday, August 23, 2021 - 1:00 PM ET Ebix Declares 7.5 Cent Quarterly Dividend, Payable September 15, 2021, to Shareholders of Record September 3, 2021

08/23/2021 | 01:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JOHNS CREEK, GA - August 23, 2021 - Ebix, Inc., (NASDAQ: EBIX) a leading international supplier of On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare and e-learning industries, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of 7.5 cents per common share. The dividend is payable September 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 3, 2021.

About Ebix, Inc.

With 50+ offices across 6 continents, Ebix, Inc., (NASDAQ: EBIX) endeavors to provide On-Demand software and E-commerce services to the insurance, financial, healthcare and e-learning industries. In the Insurance sector, Ebix's main focus is to develop and deploy a wide variety of insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis, while also, providing Software-as-a-Service ('SaaS') enterprise solutions in the area of CRM, front-end & back-end systems, outsourced administration and risk compliance services, around the world.

With a 'Phygital' strategy that combines 320,000 physical distribution outlets in many Southeast Asian Nations ('ASEAN') countries, to an Omni-channel online digital platform, the Company's EbixCash Financial exchange portfolio encompasses leadership in areas of domestic & international money remittance, foreign exchange (Forex), travel, pre-paid & gift cards, utility payments, lending, wealth management etc. in India and other markets. EbixCash's Forex operations have emerged as a leader in India's airport Foreign Exchange business with operations in 32 international airports including Delhi,Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata, conducting over $4.8 billion in gross transaction value per year. EbixCash's inward remittance business in India conducts approx. $6.5 billion gross annual remittance business, confirming its undisputed leadership position in India. EbixCash, through its travel portfolio of Via and Mercury, is also one of Southeast Asia's leading travel exchanges with over 2,200+ employees, 212,450+ agent network, 25 branches and over 9,800 corporate clients; processing an estimated $2.5 billion in gross merchandise value per year. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.ebix.com.

CONTACT:

Darren Joseph
678 -281-2027 or IR@ebix.com
David Collins or Chris Eddy
Catalyst Global - 212-924-9800 or ebix@catalyst-ir.com

Disclaimer

Ebix Inc. published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 17:23:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EBIX, INC.
01:24pMONDAY, AUGUST 23, 2021 - 1 : 00 PM ET Ebix Declares 7.5 Cent Quarterly Dividend..
PU
10:19aEbix Declares 7.5 Cent Quarterly Dividend, Payable September 15, 2021, to Sha..
GL
08/09EBIX INC : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
AQ
08/09EBIX : Earnings Decline, Revenue Rises in Q2
MT
08/09EBIX INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements a..
AQ
08/09EBIX : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/09EBIX : Earnings Flash (EBIX) EBIX Posts Q2 EPS $0.76
MT
08/09EBIX : Earnings Flash (EBIX) EBIX Reports Q2 Revenue $246.3M
MT
08/09Ebix Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
GL
08/09Ebix, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 202..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 907 M - -
Net income 2021 75,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 862 M 862 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,95x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 9 802
Free-Float 76,4%
Chart EBIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ebix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EBIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 27,85 $
Average target price 75,00 $
Spread / Average Target 169%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robin Raina Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Steven M. Hamil Global Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Pavan Bhalla Independent Director
Hans Ueli Keller Independent Director
Neil David Eckert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EBIX, INC.-26.65%862
ORACLE CORPORATION37.49%248 320
SAP SE17.80%174 043
INTUIT INC.43.56%149 008
SERVICENOW, INC.9.10%118 984
DOCUSIGN, INC.28.66%55 723