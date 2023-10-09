NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Ebix, Inc. ("Ebix" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EBIX). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Ebix and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 2, 2023, Ebix issued a press release "announc[ing] that it has signed an agreement with its Lenders, providing for a further period until November 15, 2023 for repayment of certain obligations under its Credit Facility, subject to certain conditions, while the Company pursues strategic alternatives." The same press release also "announced that on September 29, 2023, the Ebix's board of directors (the 'Board') amended the Bylaws of the Company to expand the size of the Board by two, and appointed Elizabeth LaPuma and Jill Krueger as independent directors to fill the vacancies created. Ms. LaPuma and Ms. Krueger will also serve on the strategic investment committee of the Board."

On this news, Ebix's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on October 2, 2023.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

