Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Ebix, Inc.    EBIX

EBIX, INC.

(EBIX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ebix, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

02/23/2021 | 01:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Ebix, Inc. (“Ebix” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: EBIX) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between November 9, 2020 and February 19, 2021, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before April 26, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Ebix lacked audit evidence to prove legitimate purposes for large and unusual transactions in its India gift card business. The Company suffered from material weaknesses in internal controls over gift cards and prepaid revenue. The Company’s auditor was likely to resign over $30 million put into a trust account commingled with its outside legal counsel. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading. When the market learned the truth about Ebix, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about EBIX, INC.
01:47pSHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class A..
BU
10:57aINVESTOR ALERT : Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class ..
BU
09:18aONGOING INVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigati..
BU
08:21aEBIX : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
08:20aEBIX : Did You Acquire Ebix between November 9, 2020 and February 19, 2021? Clas..
PR
07:01aWOLF POPPER LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Investors in Ebix, Inc.
PR
02/22ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating ..
PR
02/22EBIX CLASS ACTION NOTICE : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud La..
BU
02/22EBIX : HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Investigates Ebix (EBIX) for Pos..
PR
02/22EBIX : Lost Money in Ebix, Inc.?
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 558 M - -
Net income 2020 95,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,84x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 944 M 944 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,69x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 7 975
Free-Float 81,2%
Chart EBIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ebix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EBIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 75,00 $
Last Close Price 30,50 $
Spread / Highest target 146%
Spread / Average Target 146%
Spread / Lowest Target 146%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robin Raina Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Steven M. Hamil Global Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Pavan Bhalla Independent Director
Hans Ueli Keller Independent Director
Neil David Eckert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EBIX, INC.33.63%944
ORACLE CORPORATION-5.50%189 743
SAP SE-3.10%150 281
INTUIT INC.8.29%110 846
SERVICENOW INC.-0.03%107 906
DOCUSIGN, INC.9.54%46 573
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ