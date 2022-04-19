Log in
EBOS : Application for quotation of securities - EBO

04/19/2022 | 01:24am EDT
Announcement Summary

Entity name

EBOS GROUP LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday April 19, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

Issue date

EBO

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

3,171

19/04/2022

be quoted

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity EBOS GROUP LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ARBN

1.3 ASX issuer code EBO

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 19/4/2022

Registration number 166840973

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

No security currently exists

FROM (Existing Class) +Security description

N/A

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

EBO : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of +securities issued under the +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

3,171

Please provide details of a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://ebosgroup.com/about-us/employee-share-plan?stage=Stage

Are any of these +securities being issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associateNo

Issue date 19/4/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted 3,171

onlyFor personal use

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quotedWhat is the issue price per +security?

AUD 38.11000000

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EBOS Group Limited published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 05:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
