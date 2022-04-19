EBOS : Application for quotation of securities - EBO

Announcement Summary
Refer to next page for full details of the announcementPart 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity EBOS GROUP LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2 Registered number type ARBN
1.3 ASX issuer code EBO
1.4 The announcement isNew announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement 19/4/2022
Registration number 166840973
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer
2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:
Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")
Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
No security currently exists
FROM (Existing Class) +Security description
N/A
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
EBO : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of +securities issued under the +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer
3,171
Please provide details of a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
https://ebosgroup.com/about-us/employee-share-plan?stage=Stage
Are any of these +securities being issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associateNo
Issue date 19/4/2022
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted 3,171
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?
AUD - Australian Dollar
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quotedWhat is the issue price per +security?
AUD 38.11000000
