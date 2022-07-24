Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. EBOS Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EBO   NZEBOE0001S6

EBOS GROUP LIMITED

(EBO)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-21
38.60 NZD   -0.10%
07/24EBOS : Application for quotation of securities - EBO
PU
06/19EBOS : Application for quotation of securities - EBO
PU
05/30EBOS : Appendix 2A
PU
EBOS : Application for quotation of securities - EBO

07/24/2022 | 11:54pm EDT
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

EBOS GROUP LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday July 25, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

EBO

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

4,661

25/07/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

EBOS GROUP LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ARBN

166840973

1.3

ASX issuer code

EBO

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

25/7/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

No security currently exists

FROM (Existing Class) +Security description

N/A

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

EBO : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of +securities issued under the +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

4,661

Please provide details of a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://ebosgroup.com/about-us/employee-share-plan?stage=Stage

Are any of these +securities being issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate No

Issue date

25/7/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

4,661

For personal use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 34.68000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

N/A

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EBOS Group Limited published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 03:53:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 11 380 M 7 142 M 7 142 M
Net income 2022 239 M 150 M 150 M
Net Debt 2022 1 016 M 638 M 638 M
P/E ratio 2022 27,2x
Yield 2022 2,62%
Capitalization 7 310 M 4 588 M 4 588 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 3 105
Free-Float 84,9%
Chart EBOS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
EBOS Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EBOS GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 38,60 NZD
Average target price 40,48 NZD
Spread / Average Target 4,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Cullity Chief Executive Officer
Leonard Hansen Chief Financial Officer
Elizabeth Mary Coutts Chairman
Andrea Bell Chief Information Officer
Sarah Christine Ottrey Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EBOS GROUP LIMITED-6.31%4 588
MCKESSON CORPORATION31.88%47 445
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.-26.27%33 412
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.9.01%15 526
SHANGHAI PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CO., LTD-12.38%8 530
SINOPHARM GROUP CO. LTD.8.61%7 324