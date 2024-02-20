EBOS Group Limited is a marketer, wholesaler and distributor of healthcare, medical and pharmaceutical products. The Company is a marketer and distributor of animal care brands. Its segments include Healthcare, Animal Care and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes sales of healthcare products in a range of sectors, own brands, retail healthcare, pharmacy, hospital and logistic services and wholesale activities. The Animal Care segment includes sales of animal care products in a range of sectors, own manufactured and contract manufactured brands, retail, and wholesale activities. It sources and supplies a range of surgical, medical, and pharmaceutical products. Its Community Pharmacy business includes Symbion, ProPharma, Pharmacy Wholesalers Russells, TerryWhite Chemmart, Good Price Pharmacy Warehouse, healthSAVE, Ventura Health, Minfos, DoseAid, Intellipharm, Endeavour Consumer Health, and Red Seal. Its contract logistics include Healthcare Logistics and Clinect.

Sector Pharmaceuticals