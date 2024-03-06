Ebro Foods SA is a Spain-based company primarily engaged in the food industry. The Company's product portfolio includes rice, pasta, cereals and diet products, legumes, as well as organic food, among others. The Company is also involved in the production of soft drinks, pharmaceutical products, animal feeds and biofuels. It markets its products under a variety of brands, such as SOS, Brillante, La Cigala, La Fallera, Saludaes, American Beauty, San Giorgio, 3 Glocken, Skinner, Geovita and Vegetalia, among others. The Company operates through numerous subsidiaries, such as Herba Ricemills SL, Herba Nutricion SL, Panzani SAS, Dosbio 2010 SL, Riviana Foods Inc, Ebro Foods Alimentacion SA, Azucarera Energias SA, Pastificio Lucio Garofalo SpA and Roland Monterrat SA.

Sector Food Processing