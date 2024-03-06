Stock EBRO EBRO FOODS, S.A.
Ebro Foods, S.A.

Equities

EBRO

ES0112501012

Food Processing

Market Closed - BME
 11:44:46 2024-03-06 am EST 		After market 03:48:17 pm
14.58 EUR -0.27% Intraday chart for Ebro Foods, S.A. 14.61 +0.21%
08:48pm EBRO FOODS : Ready to eat strategy is paying off Alphavalue
Feb. 29 Ebro Foods, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
Latest news about Ebro Foods, S.A.

Chart Ebro Foods, S.A.

More charts

Company Profile

Ebro Foods SA is a Spain-based company primarily engaged in the food industry. The Company's product portfolio includes rice, pasta, cereals and diet products, legumes, as well as organic food, among others. The Company is also involved in the production of soft drinks, pharmaceutical products, animal feeds and biofuels. It markets its products under a variety of brands, such as SOS, Brillante, La Cigala, La Fallera, Saludaes, American Beauty, San Giorgio, 3 Glocken, Skinner, Geovita and Vegetalia, among others. The Company operates through numerous subsidiaries, such as Herba Ricemills SL, Herba Nutricion SL, Panzani SAS, Dosbio 2010 SL, Riviana Foods Inc, Ebro Foods Alimentacion SA, Azucarera Energias SA, Pastificio Lucio Garofalo SpA and Roland Monterrat SA.
Sector
Food Processing
Calendar
2024-04-23 - Q1 2024 Earnings Release (Projected)
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Ebro Foods, S.A.

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B+
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
9
Last Close Price
14.58 EUR
Average target price
19.81 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+35.88%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Cookie, Cracker & Pasta Manufacturing

1st Jan change Capi.
EBRO FOODS, S.A. Stock Ebro Foods, S.A.
-6.06% 2.44B
BRITANNIA INDUSTRIES LIMITED Stock Britannia Industries Limited
-8.57% 14.02B
M. DIAS BRANCO S.A. INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO DE ALIMENTOS Stock M. Dias Branco S.A. Indústria e Comércio de Alimentos
+3.24% 2.73B
ÜLKER BISKÜVI SANAYI Stock Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi
+21.93% 1.21B
SAMYANG FOODS CO., LTD. Stock Samyang Foods Co., Ltd.
-11.62% 1.06B
OBA MAKARNACILIK SANAYI VE TICARET Stock Oba Makarnacilik Sanayi ve Ticaret
0.00% 792M
MRS. BECTORS FOOD SPECIALITIES LIMITED Stock Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Limited
-6.32% 740M
KAMEDA SEIKA CO.,LTD. Stock Kameda Seika Co.,Ltd.
+5.60% 607M
QINGDAO FOODS CO.,LTD. Stock Qingdao Foods CO.,LTD.
-30.24% 335M
IWATSUKA CONFECTIONERY CO., LTD. Stock Iwatsuka Confectionery Co., Ltd.
+1.98% 194M
Cookie, Cracker & Pasta Manufacturing
