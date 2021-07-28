Log in
Ebro Foods S A : 2021.07.28-1 Anuncio Presentación Resultados 1er semestre 2021 ENGLISH

07/28/2021
TO THE NATIONAL SECURITIES MARKET COMMISSION

Madrid, 28 July 2021

Reference: Ebro Foods, S.A. announces presentation relating to the results of Ebro Foods Group for the first half of 2021.

In pursuance of section 227 of the Securities Market Act, Ebro Foods, S.A. hereby notifies as

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

the announcement of the presentation relating to the results of the Ebro Foods Group for the first half of 2021 that will be published on the corporate web site www.ebrofoods.esfrom 13:00 horas (CET) today.

There will not be face-to-face meeting with the analysts for sanitary and health security reasons.

Yours faithfully,

Luis Peña Pazos

Secretary of the Board of Directors

Ebro Foods SA published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 08:22:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2 829 M 3 340 M 3 340 M
Net income 2021 155 M 184 M 184 M
Net Debt 2021 796 M 940 M 940 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,2x
Yield 2021 3,41%
Capitalization 2 696 M 3 190 M 3 183 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,23x
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 6 462
Free-Float 32,8%
Managers and Directors
Antonio Hernández Callejas Chairman
Leonardo Alvarez Arias Director-Information Systems
Pablo Albendea Solis Chief Operating Officer
Fernando Castelló Clemente Independent Director
José Ignacio Comenge Sánchez-Real Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EBRO FOODS, S.A.-7.50%3 190
BRITANNIA INDUSTRIES LIMITED-3.51%11 157
M. DIAS BRANCO S.A. INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO DE ALIMENTOS-9.72%2 015
KAMEDA SEIKA CO.,LTD.-4.23%892
ÜLKER BISKÜVI SANAYI A.S.-13.48%799
SAMYANG FOODS CO., LTD.-11.09%585