Ebro Foods S A : 2021.07.28-1 Anuncio Presentación Resultados 1er semestre 2021 ENGLISH

TO THE NATIONAL SECURITIES MARKET COMMISSION

Madrid, 28 July 2021

Reference: Ebro Foods, S.A. announces presentation relating to the results of Ebro Foods Group for the first half of 2021.

In pursuance of section 227 of the Securities Market Act, Ebro Foods, S.A. hereby notifies as

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

the announcement of the presentation relating to the results of the Ebro Foods Group for the first half of 2021 that will be published on the corporate web site www.ebrofoods.esfrom 13:00 horas (CET) today.

There will not be face-to-face meeting with the analysts for sanitary and health security reasons.

Yours faithfully,

Luis Peña Pazos

Secretary of the Board of Directors