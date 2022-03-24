Ebro Foods S A : 2022.03.24 Board change

TO THE NATIONAL SECURITIES MARKET COMMISSION

Madrid, 24 March 2022

Reference: Board change

In pursuance of section 227 of the Securities Market Act, Ebro Foods, S.A. (the "Company") hereby notifies as

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

that this morning, in a letter addressed to the Company, Alimentos y Aceites, S.A. (External Proprietary Director and significant shareholder) tendered its irrevocable resignation as Director, with effect as of 29 March 2022, for internal organizational reasons.

Consequently, as of 29 March 2022 Alimentos y Aceites, S.A. will step down as Director.

Yours faithfully,

Luis Peña Pazos

Secretary of the Board of Directors