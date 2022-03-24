Ebro Foods S A : 2022.03.24 Board change

TO THE NATIONAL SECURITIES MARKET COMMISSION
Madrid, 24 March 2022
Reference: Board change
In pursuance of section 227 of the Securities Market Act, Ebro Foods, S.A. (the "Company") hereby notifies as
OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION
that this morning, in a letter addressed to the Company, Alimentos y Aceites, S.A. (External Proprietary Director and significant shareholder) tendered its irrevocable resignation as Director, with effect as of 29 March 2022, for internal organizational reasons.
Consequently, as of 29 March 2022 Alimentos y Aceites, S.A. will step down as Director.
Yours faithfully,
Luis Peña Pazos
Secretary of the Board of Directors
Disclaimer
Ebro Foods SA published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 11:36:12 UTC.