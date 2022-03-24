Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Ebro Foods, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EBRO   ES0112501012

EBRO FOODS, S.A.

(EBRO)
  Report
03/25 11:37:13 am GMT
16.22 EUR   +0.25%
11:37aEBRO FOODS S A : 2022.03.24 Board change
PU
03/24EBRO FOODS S A : 2022.03.24 EnglishRenuncia ALYCESA con efectos 29marzo2022
PU
02/28EBRO FOODS S A : Presentation of the results for the year-end 2021
PU
Ebro Foods S A : 2022.03.24 Board change

03/25/2022 | 11:37am GMT
TO THE NATIONAL SECURITIES MARKET COMMISSION

Madrid, 24 March 2022

Reference: Board change

In pursuance of section 227 of the Securities Market Act, Ebro Foods, S.A. (the "Company") hereby notifies as

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

that this morning, in a letter addressed to the Company, Alimentos y Aceites, S.A. (External Proprietary Director and significant shareholder) tendered its irrevocable resignation as Director, with effect as of 29 March 2022, for internal organizational reasons.

Consequently, as of 29 March 2022 Alimentos y Aceites, S.A. will step down as Director.

Yours faithfully,

Luis Peña Pazos

Secretary of the Board of Directors

Disclaimer

Ebro Foods SA published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 11:36:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
