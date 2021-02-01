Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  >  Ebro Foods, S.A.    EBRO   ES0112501012

EBRO FOODS, S.A.

(EBRO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ebro Foods S A : Barilla snaps up Canada dry pasta firm Catelli for $130 mln

02/01/2021 | 04:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MILAN, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Italy's Barilla has finalized a deal to buy dry pasta firm Catelli from Spain's Ebro Foods in a deal worth around 107 million euros ($130 million), the two groups said on Monday.

For the family-owned company this is the second acquisition in less than a month, after it announced a deal to purchase a majority stake in Britain's Pasta Evangelists.

With the latest transaction, Barilla will get three brands of Catelli and a production plant in Montreal, increasing the Italian group's exposure to North America.

"Given the synergies between our business strategies, commitments and values, Catelli dry pasta is a natural fit for the expansion of our business," Barilla Chief Executive Claudio Colzani said in a statement.

The world's biggest pasta maker also said it planned to roll out 1 billion euro investments in its home-country between 2020 and 2024.

The money will fund several different projects including improvements of Barilla's existing pasta production sites and acquisitions. Last year, the group finalized the purchase of a pasta plant in the northeast of Italy. ($1 = 0.8272 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
All news about EBRO FOODS, S.A.
04:54aEBRO FOODS S A : Barilla snaps up Canada dry pasta firm Catelli for $130 mln
RE
03:50aEBRO FOODS S A : Execution of the sale of dry pasta business in Canada
PU
01/29EBRO FOODS S A : India receives a new award from great place to work institute
PU
01/27EBRO FOODS S A : India receives a new award from great place to work institute
PU
2020EBRO FOODS, S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2020EBRO FOODS, S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2020EBRO FOODS S A : Composition of the Committees
PU
2020EBRO FOODS S A : Resolutions adopted at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Ebr..
PU
2020EBRO FOODS S A : Execution of the sale of dry pasta assets in USA
PU
2020EBRO FOODS S A : Settlement of the Equity Remuneration Scheme 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 185 M 3 861 M 3 861 M
Net income 2020 195 M 236 M 236 M
Net Debt 2020 905 M 1 098 M 1 098 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,1x
Yield 2020 3,44%
Capitalization 2 763 M 3 354 M 3 350 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,15x
EV / Sales 2021 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 6 117
Free-Float 34,8%
Chart EBRO FOODS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ebro Foods, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EBRO FOODS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 20,23 €
Last Close Price 17,96 €
Spread / Highest target 29,2%
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pablo Albendea Solis Chief Operating Officer
Leonardo Alvarez Arias Director-Information Systems
Antonio Hernández Callejas Director & Vice President
Fernando Castelló Clemente Independent Director
Demetrio Carceller Arce Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EBRO FOODS, S.A.-5.17%3 354
BRITANNIA INDUSTRIES LIMITED-2.10%11 571
M. DIAS BRANCO S.A. INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO DE ALIMENTOS-11.51%1 862
ULKER BISKUVI SANAYI A.S.--.--%1 062
KAMEDA SEIKA CO.,LTD.0.10%977
SAMYANG FOODS CO., LTD.-9.80%615
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ