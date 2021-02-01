Ebro Foods S A : Barilla snaps up Canada dry pasta firm Catelli for $130 mln

MILAN, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Italy's Barilla has finalized a
deal to buy dry pasta firm Catelli from Spain's Ebro Foods
in a deal worth around 107 million euros ($130
million), the two groups said on Monday.
For the family-owned company this is the second acquisition
in less than a month, after it announced a deal to purchase a
majority stake in Britain's Pasta Evangelists.
With the latest transaction, Barilla will get three brands
of Catelli and a production plant in Montreal, increasing the
Italian group's exposure to North America.
"Given the synergies between our business strategies,
commitments and values, Catelli dry pasta is a natural fit for
the expansion of our business," Barilla Chief Executive Claudio
Colzani said in a statement.
The world's biggest pasta maker also said it planned to roll
out 1 billion euro investments in its home-country between 2020
and 2024.
The money will fund several different projects including
improvements of Barilla's existing pasta production sites and
acquisitions. Last year, the group finalized the purchase of a
pasta plant in the northeast of Italy.
