EBRO FOODS, S.A.

(EBRO)
Ebro Foods S A : India receives a new award from great place to work institute

01/29/2021 | 05:46am EST
We celebrate a new success of our company Ebro India. With a high dose of effort, perseverance and commitment. Our Ebro India team continues obtaining important results and recognitions. This time, ranking again between the best 30 manufacturing companies in India.

A new milestone highlighted by its CEO, Peter Walker: 'We are incredibly proud to be awarded GPTW for the second time now and to build this culture, to achieve this takes time, commitment, and investment. It is so much more than just an award; it has become an intrinsic part of our corporate life. We are clearly seeing the benefits of the personal and professional development in our employees which is the key to our corporate grown and success. I would like to praise the efforts and dedication of the Ebro India family'.

It is important to highlight how, in just four years, Ebro India has obtained important awards. Taking a little trip back in time, we recall the latest successes achieved by our subsidiary in India.

In 2018 received the GPTW certification that recognizes the best workplaces in more than 50 countries around the world.

In this same year, within the Great Mid-Size Workplaces category, they reached number 11 in the ranking of the 50 best medium-size companies in India.

In 2019 they obtained a new recognition in the Best Workplaces in Manufacturing category, ranking among the 25 best manufacturing companies in India, an achievement that they have renewed during 2021, positioning themselves again in the Top 30 of the best manufacturing companies in India.

And at the end of 2020, our subsidiary in India renewed its 'Great Place to Work' certification once again, once again being considered a great workplace where the work of employees is recognized, they are given prominence and fully trusted in their leaders.

The origin of these successes is summarized by Yash Pal Singh, Human Resources Director of Ebro India, with the following words: 'For us organizational culture is one of the most important aspect to organizational success. Happiness for the employees is our ultimate, unconditional target. We know that we can deliver good products and services with happy employees only'.

Our most sincere congratulations and thanks to the fantastic team at Ebro India and its Managing Director, Peter Walker, for their excellent work.

Disclaimer

Ebro Foods SA published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 10:45:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
