Important information for ADR holders is permanently published on the English version of the company's website www.ebrofoods.es/en/, which may be consulted.

In the event of any discrepancy between the Spanish and English versions of this document, the Spanish version will prevail.

This English version is purely informative and is not considered official or regulated financial information.

Audit Report on the Financial Statements issued by an Independent Auditor

Ernst & Young, S.L. Tel: 902 365 456 Calle de Raimundo Fernández Villaverde, 65 Fax: 915 727 238 28003 Madrid ey.com

AUDIT REPORT ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ISSUED BY AN INDEPENDENT AUDITOR

Translation of a report and annual accounts originally issued in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the

Spanish-language version prevails

To the shareholders of EBRO FOODS, S.A.:

Audit report in the financial statements

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of EBRO FOODS, S.A. (the "Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at December 31, 2022, the income statement, the statement of changes in equity, the statement of cash flows, and the notes thereto for the year then ended.

In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements give a true and fair view, in all material respects, of the equity and financial position of the Company as at December 31, 2022, and of its financial performance and its cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with the applicable regulatory framework for financial reporting (identified in Note 2 to the accompanying financial statements) and, in particular, the accounting principles and policies set forth therein.

Basis of the opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with prevailing audit regulations in Spain. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report.

We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements, including those related to independence, that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in Spain as required by prevailing audit regulations. In this regard, we have not provided non-audit services nor have any situations or circumstances arisen that might have compromised our mandatory independence in a manner prohibited by the aforementioned regulations.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Domicilio Social: C/ Raimundo Fernández Villaverde, 65. 28003 Madrid - Inscrita en el Registro Mercantil de Madrid, tomo 9.364 general, 8.130 de la sección 3ª del Libro de Sociedades, folio 68, hoja nº 87.690-1, inscripción 1ª. Madrid 9 de Marzo de 1.989. A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited.