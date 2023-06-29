Consolidate Annual Financial Report 2022
This English version is purely informative and is not considered official or regulated financial information.
In the event of any discrepancy between the Spanish and English versions of this document, the Spanish version will prevail.
Important information for ADR holders is permanently published on the English version of the company's website www.ebrofoods.es/en/, which may be consulted.
Audit Report on the Financial Statements issued by an Independent Auditor
EBRO FOODS, S.A.
Financial Statements and Management Report for the year ended December 31, 2022
AUDIT REPORT ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ISSUED BY AN INDEPENDENT AUDITOR
Translation of a report and annual accounts originally issued in Spanish. In the event of discrepancy, the
Spanish-language version prevails
To the shareholders of EBRO FOODS, S.A.:
Audit report in the financial statements
Opinion
We have audited the financial statements of EBRO FOODS, S.A. (the "Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at December 31, 2022, the income statement, the statement of changes in equity, the statement of cash flows, and the notes thereto for the year then ended.
In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements give a true and fair view, in all material respects, of the equity and financial position of the Company as at December 31, 2022, and of its financial performance and its cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with the applicable regulatory framework for financial reporting (identified in Note 2 to the accompanying financial statements) and, in particular, the accounting principles and policies set forth therein.
Basis of the opinion
We conducted our audit in accordance with prevailing audit regulations in Spain. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report.
We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements, including those related to independence, that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in Spain as required by prevailing audit regulations. In this regard, we have not provided non-audit services nor have any situations or circumstances arisen that might have compromised our mandatory independence in a manner prohibited by the aforementioned regulations.
We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
Key Audit Matters
Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our audit opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.
Measurement of equity investments in group companies and associates
Description At December 31, 2022, the Company recorded investments in group companies and associates amounting to 1,876,430 thousand euros in "Non-current investments in group companies and associates - Equity instruments" on the balance sheet.
Company management assesses, at least at the end of each reporting period, whether there are indications of impairment and writes down these investments whenever there is objective evidence that the carrying amount of the investment is no longer recoverable, recognizing an impairment loss for the amount of the difference between carrying amount and recoverable amount.
Since determining the recoverable amount requires the use of estimates, for which management must make complex judgments to establish the assumptions underlying those estimates (particularly those related to future profit and loss generated by its group companies and associates), and due to the significance of the amounts involved, we determined this to be a key audit matter.
Information on the applicable measurement standards and the related disclosures are provided in notes 4 g, 4 h, and 8 to the accompanying financial statements.
Our
response Our audit procedures related to this matter included:
- Understanding the process designed by management to identify whether there are indications of impairment and to determine the recoverable amount of the investments in group companies and associates, as well as assessing the design and implementation of the relevant controls in place in that process.
- Obtaining and analyzing the calculations made by the independent expert engaged by management to value each cash-generating unit (CGU) pertaining to the investments in group companies and associates at year end, assessing the competence, capacity, and objectivity of the expert for the purpose of using their work as audit evidence.
- Reviewing the methodology used to determine the recoverable amount, with the involvement of our valuation specialists, paying special attention to the methodology's mathematical coherence and the reasonableness of the cash flow projections of each material CGU, discount rates, and long-term growth rates when the recoverable amount was determined using the expected discounted cash flows from these companies.
- Reviewing the documentation supporting alternative analyses conducted by management when the latter is used to substantiate the recoverable amount, as well as the equity of investees adjusted by unrealized capital gains existing at the valuation date.
- Reviewing the disclosures made in the notes to the financial statements, assessing whether they are in conformity with the applicable financial reporting framework.
Other information: Management report
Other information refers exclusively to the 2022 management report, the preparation of which is the responsibility of the Company's directors and is not an integral part of the financial statements.
Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the management report. Our responsibility for the management report, in conformity with prevailing audit regulations in Spain, entails:
- Checking only that the non-financial statement and certain information included in the Corporate Governance Report and in the Board Remuneration Report, to which the Audit Law refers, was provided as stipulated by applicable regulations and, if not, disclose this fact.
- Assessing and reporting on the consistency of the remaining information included in the management report with the financial statements, based on the knowledge of the Company obtained during the audit, in addition to evaluating and reporting on whether the content and presentation of this part of the management report are in conformity with applicable regulations. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there are material misstatements, we are required to report that fact.
Based on the work performed, as described above, we have verified that the information referred to in a) above has been provided as stipulated by applicable regulations and that the remaining information contained in the management report is consistent with that provided in the 2022 financial statements and its content and presentation are in conformity with applicable regulations.
Responsibilities of the directors and the audit committee for the financial statements
The directors are responsible for the preparation of the accompanying financial statements so that they give a true and fair value of the equity and financial position and the results of the Company, in accordance with the regulatory financial reporting framework applicable to the Company in Spain, identified in Note 2 to the accompanying financial statements, and for such internal control as they determine necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the financial statements, the directors are responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the directors either intend to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or have no realistic alternative but to do so.
The audit committee is responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.
Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion.
Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with the financial statement auditing standards prevailing in Spain will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.
