Ebro Foods S A : Other relevant information - On business and financial situation

BUSINESS UNIT RESULTS

H1 2022

5

2.1.1 Rice H1 2022

The more ominous weather forecasts have proven to be accurate, which has heavily impacted Japanese rice crops (paella, risotto and sushi). Planting has slumped to just 30% of the typical area planted in Andalusia, barely 10% in Extremadura and 60% in California. Italy was able to plant 80% of its typical area. Australian harvest is finally back to normal after several long years of drought, which will help to offset these losses, but we still expect prices to rise substantially with the arrival of the new harvests.

In contrast, traditional long-grain varieties have remained stable in Asia, with the exception of basmati rice, which has increased in price dramatically. The price of long-grain rice has increased in the US, forcing Riviana to request a fresh price increase.

Demand has started to stall in the US due to price rises, as well as consumers and distributors working through the significant stockpiles built up as a result of food shortage fears at the start of the war in Ukraine.

In terms of sales, our star products are still performing strongly: aromatic varieties, microwave rice and instant rice.

We made reasonable profits in H1, largely thanks to our excellent supply chain and the strength of our brands.

Over the course of H2, we will accelerate our business restructuring plan in the US, once the transition period comes to an end following the sale of the dry pasta division.