Ebro Foods S A : Other relevant information - On business and financial situation

TO THE NATIONAL SECURITIES MARKET COMMISSION
Madrid, 26 July 2022
Reference: announcement of the presentation to analysts relating to the results of Ebro Foods Group for the first half of 2022
In pursuance of section 227 of the Securities Market Act, Ebro Foods, S.A. hereby notifies as
OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION
the announcement of the presentation to analysts relating to the Group Ebro Foods results for the first half of 2022 that will be held today at 16:00 hours (CEST) in the Board Meeting Room located on the second floor of our head office in Paseo de la Castellana 20th, Madrid.
The documentation or slides that are going to be shown during the presentation will be published prior to the meeting on the website of the National Securities Market Commission www.cnmv.esand on the corporate website www.ebrofoods.es
Yours faithfully,
Luis Peña Pazos
Secretary of the Board of Directors
