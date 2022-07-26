Log in
    EBRO   ES0112501012

EBRO FOODS, S.A.

(EBRO)
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  11:35 2022-07-26 am EDT
16.06 EUR   +1.39%
PU
PU
EBRO FOODS S A : Results H12022
PU
Ebro Foods S A : Other relevant information - On business and financial situation

07/26/2022 | 11:09am EDT
TO THE NATIONAL SECURITIES MARKET COMMISSION

Madrid, 26 July 2022

Reference: announcement of the presentation to analysts relating to the results of Ebro Foods Group for the first half of 2022

In pursuance of section 227 of the Securities Market Act, Ebro Foods, S.A. hereby notifies as

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

the announcement of the presentation to analysts relating to the Group Ebro Foods results for the first half of 2022 that will be held today at 16:00 hours (CEST) in the Board Meeting Room located on the second floor of our head office in Paseo de la Castellana 20th, Madrid.

The documentation or slides that are going to be shown during the presentation will be published prior to the meeting on the website of the National Securities Market Commission www.cnmv.esand on the corporate website www.ebrofoods.es

Yours faithfully,

Luis Peña Pazos

Secretary of the Board of Directors

Disclaimer

Ebro Foods SA published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 15:08:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
EBRO FOODS S A : Other relevant information - On business and financial situation
EBRO FOODS S A : Other relevant information - On business and financial situation
