    EBRO   ES0112501012

EBRO FOODS, S.A.

(EBRO)
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  11:38 2022-10-27 am EDT
15.62 EUR   -0.89%
02:00pEbro Foods S A : Results 9m 2022
PU
10:27aEbro Foods S A : Turnover up to 2,183 million
PU
10/19Ebro Foods S A : Oryzonte project demonstrates that greenhouse gas emissions from rice paddies in Seville can be reduced by 60 %
PU
Ebro Foods S A : RESULTS 9M 2022

10/27/2022 | 02:00pm EDT
RESULTS 9M22

1

CONTENTS

  1. INTRODUCTION
  2. BUSINESS UNIT RESULTS 9M22
    1. Rice
    2. Pasta
  4. CONSOLIDATED GROUP RESULTS 9M22
    1. P&L
    2. Debt Performance
  6. CONCLUSION
  7. CORPORATE CALENDAR 2022
  8. CALCULATION OF ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES
  9. LEGAL DISCLAIMER

2

INTRODUCTION

3

1. Introduction

We have been dealing with the same situation in Q3 as in previous quarters:

High raw material and energy cost inflation.

Very high transport costs, however this is now showing signs of easing.

A stronger US dollar placing pressure on imports, but favouring exports to the US (Bertagni and Garofalo).

Issues recruiting employees to cover workforce positions, both in North America and at various plants across Europe.

In addition to these factors, we are also starting to feel the impact of the following new issues:

Softening demand as a result of: 1) a return to normal shopping habits following impulse buying at the start of the war in Ukraine, and 2) rising inflation.

A move towards buying more private label products at the expense of brands and manufacturer products, as people try to save money.

Threat of the current drought getting worse, which could affect future harvests.

All in all, the Group's results are satisfactory but performance has varied: healthy growth in the rice division where our strong stockpiling and commercial position in the different markets are working well for us, and greater difficulties in the pasta division where, particularly in fresh products, stocks are more short term and there is more elasticity to price rises.

4

BUSINESS UNIT RESULTS

9M22

5

Disclaimer

Ebro Foods SA published this content on 26 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2022 17:59:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
