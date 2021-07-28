Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Ebro Foods, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EBRO   ES0112501012

EBRO FOODS, S.A.

(EBRO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ebro Foods S A : Results 1S2021 EN

07/28/2021 | 08:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RESULTS H1 2021

1

CONTENTSH1 2021

  1. INTRODUCTION
  2. BUSINESS UNIT RESULTS H1 2021
    1. Rice
    2. Pasta
  4. CONSOLIDATED GROUP RESULTS H1 2021
    1. P&L
    2. Debt Performance
  6. CONCLUSION
  7. CORPORATE CALENDAR 2021
  8. CALCULATION OF ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES
  9. LEGAL DISCLAIMER

2

INTRODUCTION

3

1. Introduction

The arrival of COVID-19 ("COVID") in March 2020 radically changed everyone's lives. Our Group recorded significant spikes in demand as consumers began to fear food shortages, which has skewed year-on-year comparison data between 2020 and 2021. We would highlight how well the Group has performed against this backdrop.

2020 was a year of profound change at Ebro, as we took important strategic decisions during the turbulent times of the pandemic, which brought the world economy to an unprecedented standstill and shook the very foundations of our society. In spite of this situation, Ebro posted the best results in its history, as increased household demand and our limited exposure to the food service channel (Horeca) allowed us to overcome significant obstacles:

a EUR60 million increase in the cost of raw materials compared to 2019.

a EUR15 million increase in costs relating to COVID.

issues of absenteeism and employee health at some of our plants. the sales process of our dry pasta division in the US and Canada.

We successfully completed the sale of our dry pasta division in North America, as well as closing out a record year. These two events enabled us to pay out an extraordinary dividend of EUR300 million.

So far, 2021 has been marked by the following:

The ongoing pandemic, although household consumption is becoming less impulsive and food service (Horeca) continues to struggle.

Extremely high inflation in the cost of raw materials and packaging, which we envisage will cost an additional EUR45 million for rice and EUR15 million for pasta in 2021.

The upsurge in transport costs, especially from Asia to Europe and the US, which has made it more expensive for us to buy aromatic rice and to export pasta to the US (Garofalo).

4

BUSINESS UNIT RESULTS H1 2021

5

5

Disclaimer

Ebro Foods SA published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 12:33:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EBRO FOODS, S.A.
08:34aEBRO FOODS S A : Results 1S2021 EN
PU
08:24aEBRO FOODS S A : Presentation announced this morning, relating to the results of..
PU
07:34aEBRO FOODS S A : Net profit up 4.3% to 107 million
PU
07:34aEBRO FOODS S A : 2021.07.28-2 Presentación Resultados 1er semestre 2021 ENGLISH
PU
04:23aEBRO FOODS S A : 2021.07.28-1 Anuncio Presentación Resultados 1er semestre 2021 ..
PU
07/26EBRO FOODS S A : Spain's Ebro Foods in Talks for Partial Sale of Panzani Unit to..
MT
07/26EBRO FOODS S A : CVC Capital Partners VIII and Ebro enter into exclusive discuss..
PU
07/26CVC Capital Partners VIII LP managed by CVC Capital Partners Limited offered ..
CI
06/30EBRO FOODS S A : Resolutions adopted at the Annual General Meeting of Ebro Foods..
PU
06/30EBRO FOODS S A : 2021.06.30 EN Acuerdos adoptados JGA junio2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 829 M 3 343 M 3 343 M
Net income 2021 155 M 184 M 184 M
Net Debt 2021 796 M 941 M 941 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,2x
Yield 2021 3,41%
Capitalization 2 696 M 3 190 M 3 186 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,23x
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 6 462
Free-Float 32,8%
Chart EBRO FOODS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ebro Foods, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EBRO FOODS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 17,52 €
Average target price 20,03 €
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antonio Hernández Callejas Chairman
Leonardo Alvarez Arias Director-Information Systems
Pablo Albendea Solis Chief Operating Officer
Fernando Castelló Clemente Independent Director
José Ignacio Comenge Sánchez-Real Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EBRO FOODS, S.A.-7.50%3 190
BRITANNIA INDUSTRIES LIMITED-3.51%11 157
M. DIAS BRANCO S.A. INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO DE ALIMENTOS-9.72%2 015
KAMEDA SEIKA CO.,LTD.-4.23%892
ÜLKER BISKÜVI SANAYI A.S.-13.48%799
SAMYANG FOODS CO., LTD.-11.09%585