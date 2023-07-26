2.1.1 Rice H1 2023

We can confirm that planting is down in Andalusia and there has been a 35% reduction in the area planted in Extremadura, which will primarily affect the long grain rice harvest in Spain.

Conversely, heavy rainfall in California and Italy will help ensure a regular harvest (and therefore a better yield) for short grain rice.

High basmati prices are leading to an increase in planting in India and Pakistan, which should result in larger harvests and lower prices in Q4 2023.

Sales volumes in Europe are around 4% lower than in 2022, due to the impact of the war in Ukraine. This reduction is greater for the more expensive varieties (basmati, bomba and risotto).

On a very positive note, we have maintained and even increased our market share.

In the US, Riviana reported the same volumes as in 2022 and is up 12% compared to 2021.

We have successfully integrated InHarvest into Riviana, with the closure of the Woodland plant and the consolidation of all operations in Colusa.

Sales of our microwave products continue to grow steadily, with significant improvements in our weighted distribution, particularly in the US.