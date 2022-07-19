Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Ebro Foods, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EBRO   ES0112501012

EBRO FOODS, S.A.

(EBRO)
  Report
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  11:38 2022-07-19 am EDT
15.80 EUR   +0.13%
11:44aEBRO FOODS S A : Sales growth to 725.8 million
PU
11:44aEBRO FOODS S A : Net profit up 24% to 238.6 million
PU
11:44aEBRO FOODS S A : Riviana Foods increases wild rice storage capacity at Clearbrook, Minnesota plant
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ebro Foods S A : Riviana Foods increases wild rice storage capacity at Clearbrook, Minnesota plant

07/19/2022 | 11:44am EDT
Houston, Texas (September 16, 2021) - Riviana Foods Inc. announced today it had completed the construction of two new silos at its wild rice facility in Clearbrook, Minnesota. The expansion has increased the facility's storage capacity by over 50 percent and eliminated the need for outside storage.

The new installations and site expansion provide Riviana more control over its wild rice storage, drying and production and provide access to an additional 90,000 bushels of storage space. In addition, the facility's onsite silos ensure the quality of the materials that are stored.

"As the leading wild rice producer, we are excited to increase our capabilities and improve our service to growers in the heart of the largest wild rice growing region," said Enrique Zaragoza, President & CEO of Riviana. "The expansion also supports our farm-to-fork service for our customers and consumers."

"The improvement at our Clearbrook facility shows Riviana's continued support of our wild rice business and its growth," said Julie Wraa, General Manager. "In addition, it reinforces our continued commitment to our employees, growers and community."

Disclaimer

Ebro Foods SA published this content on 19 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2022 15:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on EBRO FOODS, S.A.
Financials
Sales 2022 2 612 M 2 656 M 2 656 M
Net income 2022 143 M 145 M 145 M
Net Debt 2022 558 M 568 M 568 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,9x
Yield 2022 4,01%
Capitalization 2 428 M 2 469 M 2 469 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
EV / Sales 2023 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 5 077
Free-Float 32,3%
Chart EBRO FOODS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ebro Foods, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EBRO FOODS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 15,78 €
Average target price 18,22 €
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Antonio Hernández Callejas Director & Vice President
Leonardo Alvarez Arias Director-Information Systems
Pablo Albendea Solis Chief Operating Officer
Fernando Castelló Clemente Independent Director
José Ignacio Comenge Sánchez-Real Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EBRO FOODS, S.A.-6.52%2 469
BRITANNIA INDUSTRIES LIMITED4.69%11 368
M. DIAS BRANCO S.A. INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO DE ALIMENTOS18.05%1 880
KAMEDA SEIKA CO.,LTD.11.58%728
SAMYANG FOODS CO., LTD.11.29%600
ÜLKER BISKÜVI SANAYI A.S.-15.38%289