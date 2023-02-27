Ebro Foods S A : Year-end 2022

1. Introduction

In 2022, in addition to the ongoing issue of spiralling inflation from 2021, we faced another barrage of challenges due to the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine: (i) fresh waves of cost inflation for raw and auxiliary materials, transport, energy and labour costs, and (ii) the transport strike in Spain, which came about in response to rising fuel costs.

This resulted in a cost increase of EUR234 million compared to 2021, a year in which we already had to cope with a year-on-year increase of EUR60 million.

In this difficult environment, the Group achieved some very satisfactory results.

During the year, we also made further progress towards achieving our strategic objectives:

We sold Roland Monterrat, the French sandwich company based in France, which had not performed as well as expected during the Group's ownership. The claim lodged against the sellers remains open.

We acquired the assets comprising InHarvest, Inc, a US company with a strong presence in the industrial (B2B), Food Service and Private Label businesses for premium specialities in rice, quinoa and grains in the United States.