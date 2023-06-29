Important information for ADR holders is permanently published on the English version of the company's website www.ebrofoods.es/en/, which may be consulted.

Audit Report on the Consolidated Financial Statements issued by an Independent Auditor

To the shareholders of EBRO FOODS, S.A.:

Report on the consolidated financial statements

Opinion

We have audited the consolidated financial statements of EBRO FOODS, S.A. (the parent) and its subsidiaries (the Group), which comprise the consolidated balance sheet at December 31, 2022, the consolidated income statement, the consolidated statement of other comprehensive income, the consolidated statement of changes in equity, the consolidated cash flow statement, and the notes thereto, for the year then ended.

In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements give a true and fair view, in all material respects, of consolidated equity and the consolidated financial position of the Group at December 31, 2022, and of its financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, as adopted by the European Union (IFRS-EU), and other provisions in the regulatory framework for financial information applicable in Spain.

Basis of the opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with prevailing audit regulations in Spain. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report.

We are independent of the Group in accordance with the ethical requirements, including those related to independence, that are applicable to our audit of the consolidated financial statements in Spain as required by prevailing audit regulations. In this regard, we have not provided non-audit services nor have any situations or circumstances arisen that might have compromised our mandatory independence in a manner prohibited by the aforementioned regulations.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

