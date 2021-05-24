Ebro Foods S A : 2021.05.24 EnglishConvocatoria y propuestas de acuerdo JGA junio 2021

TO THE NATIONAL SECURITIES MARKET COMMISSION (CNMV) Madrid, 24 May 2021 Reference: notice of call to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and proposed resolutions. In pursuance of section 227 of the Securities Market Act, Ebro Foods, S.A. hereby notifies as OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION that at a meeting held today, the Company's Board of Directors unanimously has resolved to call the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Ebro Foods, S.A. and approve the proposed resolutions, which, together with the notice of call, are transcribed and attached hereto. The full text of the notice of call will be published in the newspaper Cinco Días, and on the Company's website together with the proposed resolutions adopted and some other documents relating to the business included on the agenda for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Yours faithfully, Luis Peña Pazos Secretary of the Board of Directors 1

EBRO FOODS, S.A. NOTICE OF CALL TO THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Notice is hereby given of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Ebro Foods, S.A. (the "Company"), to be held exclusively online, with no physical attendance by shareholders or their representatives, at 12.30 on 29 June 2021 on first fall or, if the necessary quorum is not reached, at the same time and place on 30 June 2021, to discuss and resolve on the items included on the agenda set out below. The Board's decision to hold the AGM exclusively online, with no physical attendance by shareholders or their representatives, was adopted in view of: (i) Final Provision Eight of Royal Decree-Law 5/2021 of 12 March on extraordinary measures to support business solvency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, amending Royal Decree-Law 34/2020 of 17 November on extraordinary measures to support business solvency and the energy sector, and on taxation; and (ii) the Company's utmost interest in protecting the health of its shareholders, employees and other people involved in the preparation and holding of the General Meeting, in the context of the health situation caused by the pandemic. Accordingly, shareholders will only be able to participate in the General Meeting by means of postal or electronic proxy or voting in advance or attending the General Meeting online. Therefore, on the terms set out in this notice of call, shareholders may: (i) attend the General Meeting online; (ii) grant a proxy by means of remote communication, including proxies in favour of the Chairman of the General Meeting; or (iii) vote in advance by means of remote communication. The Annual General Meeting will be deemed held at the registered office of the Company. AGENDA One. 1.1. Examination and approval, if appropriate, of the separate and consolidated annual accounts and the management report (including, as appropriate, the Consolidated Non-Financial Statement and the Annual Corporate Governance Report) of Ebro Foods, S.A. for the year ended 31 December 2020. 1.2. Examination and approval, if appropriate, of the Non-Financial Statement of the consolidated Group included in the consolidated Management Report for the year ended 31 December 2020. Two. Examination and approval, if appropriate, of the actions and management of corporate affairs by the Board of Directors of Ebro Foods, S.A. during the year ended 31 December 2020. Three. Examination and approval, if appropriate, of the application of profit obtained during the year ended 31 December 2020, including the cash payment of an annual dividend of 0.57 euros per share. Four. Approval, if appropriate, of the remuneration of directors for their duties as such. Five. Re-election of directors, voting separately and individually on each one: 2

Re-election of the director Belén Barreiro Pérez-Pardo Re-election of the director Mercedes Costa García Six. Alteration, if appropriate, of the following articles of the Articles of Association, voting separately and individually on each one: Article 5 ("Registered office"); Article 13 ("Attendance"); Article 14 ("Proxies"); Article 17 ("Presiding board. Information, discussion and voting. Postal and electronic vote and proxy"); Article 17.bis ("Online attendance of general meetings"); Article 22 ("Remuneration"); Article 28 ("Executive Committee, Audit and Compliance Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and other Committees"); Article 34 ("Approval of the Accounts. Application of Profit"). Seven. Alteration, if appropriate, of the following articles of the Regulations of the General Meeting, voting separately and individually on each one: Article 5 ("Information on the Company's website"); Article 6 ("Shareholders' right to information"); Article 7 ("Right to attend and proxies"); Article 11 ("Start of the meeting and shareholders' requests to speak"); Article 12 ("Participation of shareholders"); Article 13 bis ("Postal and electronic vote and proxy"); Article 13.ter ("Online attendance of general meetings"); Article 14 ("Voting and resolutions"). Eight. Approval, if appropriate, of the amendments to the Directors' Remuneration Policy for 2019, 2020 and 2021. Nine. Approval, if appropriate, of the Directors' Remuneration Policy for 2022, 2023 and 2024. Ten. Advisory vote on the Annual Report on Directors' Remuneration for 2020. 3

Eleven. Authorisation of the Board of Directors of Ebro Foods, S.A. to increase the capital on one or several occasions over a period of five years, up to the maximum amount stipulated in law, by means of monetary contributions in such amounts as may be decided by the Board on each occasion up to the legal limit. Capital increases shall be made by issuing new voting or non-voting, ordinary or preference shares, including redeemable shares or shares of any other nature permitted by law, contemplating the possibility of incomplete subscription. Authorisation also to exclude preferential subscription rights in those share issues, in pursuance of section 506 of the Corporate Enterprises Act, in which case the power to increase the capital would be limited to 20% of the capital, as stipulated in the aforesaid legal provision. Twelve. Authorisation of the Board of Directors to make a financial contribution to the Ebro Foods Foundation. Thirteen. Approval, if appropriate, of the shorter time for calling extraordinary general meetings, pursuant to section 515 of the Corporate Enterprises Act. Fourteen. Information on the amendments to the Regulations of the Board resolved by the Board of Directors. Fifteen. Authorisation to put on record in a public instrument, execute, develop, rectify and implement the resolutions adopted at the Annual General Meeting. SUPPLEMENT TO THE CALL AND PROPOSED RESOLUTIONS In pursuance of section 519 of the Corporate Enterprises Act, shareholders representing at least three per cent (3%) of the capital may (i) request publication of a supplement to this notice of call, including one or several items on the agenda, provided the new items are accompanied by supporting documents or, as the case may be, a substantiated proposed resolution, and (ii) submit well-founded proposed resolutions on the items already included or which are to be included on the agenda. These rights shall be exercised by verifiable notification (which shall include the corresponding documents proving shareholder status), to be received at the company's registered office (Paseo de la Castellana 20, 28046 Madrid), for the attention of the Secretary of the Board, within five days after publication of this notice of call. RIGHT TO INFORMATION In pursuance of sections 197, 272, 287, 520, 529 novodecies and other related provisions of the Corporate Enterprises Act, shareholders are informed of their right, as from publication of this notice of call, to examine and obtain a copy, immediately and free of charge at the registered office of the company (Paseo de la Castellana number 20, 2nd floor, 28046 Madrid) or request the delivery and free remittance (on telephone number +34 917245267 or by e-mail to oficinadelaccionista@ebrofoods.es) of the documents that are to be laid before the Annual General Meeting, including: This notice of call. The total number of shares and voting rights at the date of the notice of call. 4

Full text of the resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting. The separate and consolidated annual accounts and management report for the year ended 31 December 2020 of Ebro Foods, S.A. and its consolidated Group, together with the auditors' reports on the separate and consolidated annual accounts, issued by the company and group auditors. The separate and consolidated management reports include the Annual Corporate Governance Report and the auditors' report on the disclosures regarding the internal control over the financial reporting system (ICFR disclosures). The consolidated management report also includes the Non- Financial Statement and the report on its audit. Report by the Board of Directors (appending the proposal and the previous report by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee), pursuant to section 529 decies of the Corporate Enterprises Act, on the proposal for re-election of directors under item Five on the agenda and the information on the identity, curriculum and category of those directors pursuant to section 518(e) of the Corporate Enterprises Act. Report by the Board of Directors on the proposal to alter the Articles of Association (appending the full text of the proposed alterations), to be put to the vote under item Six on the agenda. Report by the Board of Directors on the proposal to alter the Regulations of the General Meeting (appending the full text of the proposed alterations), to be put to the vote under item Seven on the agenda. Proposed amendment of the Directors' Remuneration Policy for 2019, 2020 and

2021, including: (i) the specific report by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, (ii) the proposal and grounds stated by the Board, and (iii) the recast text of the policy, to be put to the vote under item Eight on the agenda. Proposed Directors' Remuneration Policy for 2022, 2023 and 2024, including: (i) the specific report by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, (ii) the proposal and grounds stated by the Board, and (iii) the text of the policy, to be put to the vote under item Nine on the agenda. Annual Report on Directors' Remuneration 2020, to be put to an advisory vote under item Ten on the agenda. Report by the Board of Directors on the proposal to authorise the Board to increase the capital and to exclude preferential subscription rights, contemplated in item Eleven on the agenda. Report by the Board of Directors on the alteration of the Regulations of the Board, on which the General Meeting of Shareholders is informed under item Fourteen on the agenda, including the full text of the Regulations. Report by the Audit and Compliance Committee on the independence of the external auditor in respect of the auditor's report on the accounts for the year ended 31 December 2020. 5

