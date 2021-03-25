Ebro Foods S A : Annual Report on Directors' Remuneration 2020 03/25/2021 | 01:03pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields DETAILS OF ISSUER Year ended:Tax Registration No.:Name: EBRO FOODS, S.A. Registered office: CASTELLANA, 20. 3RD FLOOR, MADRID 31/12/2020 A47412333 A. COMPANY'S REMUNERATION POLICY FOR THIS YEAR A.1. Explain the Directors' remuneration policy in place for this year. To the extent that it is relevant, certain information may be included by reference to the remuneration policy approved by the general meeting of shareholders, provided the incorporation is clear, specific and precise. Describe the specific criteria for this year in respect of both the remuneration of Directors as such and their performance of any executive duties, applied by the board in accordance with the provisions of the contracts signed with the executive Directors and the remuneration policy approved by the general meeting. In any case, inform at least on the following aspects: - Description of the procedures and corporate bodies involved in determining and approving the remuneration policy and conditions thereof.

- Indicate and, where necessary, explain whether comparable companies have been taken into account to establish the company's remuneration policy.

- Information on whether assistance was received from an external adviser and, if so, their identity. The Directors' Remuneration Policy of the Company for this year (2021) was approved at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 5 June 2018 for the years 2019-2021. This Policy was proposed by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee at the Board meeting in April 2018 (pursuant to section 529.quindecies.3(g), Corporate Enterprises Act), accompanied by the specific report by that Committee on the proposal. At the Annual General Meeting held on 4 June 2019, a modification of the Remuneration Policy 2019-2021 was approved to adapt it to: (i) the alteration of the company's article concerning Directors' remuneration (Article 22 of the Articles of Association), which only affected the remuneration of Directors as such, i.e. for their supervisory and other non-executive duties, which was approved at the same Annual General Meeting; and (ii) the regulation of the Deferred Annual Bonus Scheme linked to the Strategic Plan 2019-2021, in which the Executive Chairman participates. A further modification of the Directors' Remuneration Policy 2019-2021 was submitted at the Annual General Meeting 2020 (held on 29 July 2020), exclusively to include the updated amounts of the fixed cash remuneration of the Executive Chairman, modified by a resolution adopted by the Board of Directors on 27 February 2020 (as indicated in the 2019 Report on Directors' Remuneration). The sole purpose of this modification is to state in the policy currently in place the duly updated amount of the annual fixed cash remuneration of the Executive Chairman and its variation within the period covered by the policy, in pursuance of section 529.octodecies, Corporate Enterprises Act. Therefore, the modification resolved in 2020 had no effect on the structure of the Executive Chairman's remuneration package. The current Directors' Remuneration Policy is based on the following principles: (i) Directors shall be remunerated according to their duties, responsibilities and dedication. This remuneration shall be sufficient to retain talent and acknowledge the Directors' track record. (ii) The remuneration shall be set according to the importance of the Company, its economic situation from time to time and comparable market standards.

(iii) Directors' remuneration should be reasonable without compromising their independence of judgement, especially that of non-executive Directors.

(iv) The remuneration system for Directors, particularly executive Directors for their management duties, shall be designed to boost the company's long-term sustainability and profitability and maximise its value for the benefit of all its shareholders, avoiding excessive exposure to risks and reward for unfavourable results. In this regard, an attractive remuneration structure has been designed for executive Directors for their executive duties (and other senior executives of the Group), with a view to attracting and retaining talent and professional worth on the one hand, and securing an adequate balance between Company and Group earnings and risk exposure on the other. Based on those principles, Directors' remuneration is structured as follows: a) All the Directors, as such, receive the fixed remuneration established each year by the General Meeting. The relevant proposal submitted by the Board of Directors to the Annual General Meeting will take account of the importance of the company and its economic situation. Following the alteration of Article 22 of the Articles of Association regarding Directors' remuneration, as resolved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on 4 June 2019 (and the consequent modification of the Directors' Remuneration Policy 2019-2021 also decided at the Annual General Meeting), it is up to the General Meeting to set the annual fixed sum to be received by all the Directors, as such, as fixed remuneration. The Board of Directors then distributes that sum among its members. The Directors, as such, also receive fees for attending the meetings of the Board and any Board Committees they are on. b) Non-executive Directors do not receive any variable remuneration based on the profits of the Company or Group.

c) The executive Directors, just as the other senior managers of the Group, receive an annual remuneration for their executive duties according to the terms of their respective contracts. The remuneration structure of executive Directors (and other senior managers in the Group) includes the following components: - annual fixed remuneration;

- short-term variable remuneration;

- deferred annual variable remuneration, as explained hereinbelow. The remaining contents of this section A.1, point 1, continue in section D of this report. - Relative importance of the variable remuneration items in respect of the fixed remuneration (remuneration mix) and what criteria and goals have been taken into account to determine them and to guarantee an appropriate balance between the fixed and variable components of the remuneration. In particular, describe the actions taken by the company regarding the remuneration scheme to reduce excessive risk exposure and align the scheme with the long-term goals, values and interests of the company, including where appropriate a reference to measures contemplated to ensure that the remuneration policy takes into account the company's long-term results, measures adopted with respect to certain categories of employees whose professional activities have a significant impact on the company's risk profile and measures to avoid conflicts of interest. Indicate also whether the company has established an accrual or vesting period for certain variable remuneration items payable in cash, shares or other financial instruments, a deferred payment period or the delivery of financial instruments already accrued and vested, or whether a clause has been agreed to reduce the deferred remuneration not yet vested, or for clawback of bonuses based on data which subsequently prove to be manifestly inaccurate or misstated. The Chairman of the Board, as executive Director performing executive duties, is the only Director to receive variable remuneration on similar terms to the other senior executives of the company, in pursuance of the Directors' Remuneration Policy. The variable remuneration of the Chairman of the Board for his executive duties includes: - Annual variable remuneration, established in the executive Director's contract, which is proportionate to the level of achievement of the targets established for each year by the Board, in view of a proposal by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. This remuneration, as a percentage of the fixed annual remuneration, is proportionate to fulfilment of the targets set, establishing a floor (below which variable remuneration is zero) and a ceiling (above which variable remuneration is capped at 150% of the amount payable for meeting the targets). This variable remuneration accrues and is paid on an annual basis, after assessing the financial results of the year. The ordinary annual variable remuneration corresponding to the Executive Chairman for the current year (2021) will thus be determined in 2022, once the financial results of 2021 are known. - Deferred annual variable remuneration, linked to fulfilment of the Strategic Plan in place from time to time for the senior management of the Ebro Foods Group. The payment of bonuses is conditional upon meeting the targets set each year by the Remuneration Scheme and the beneficiary's continued employment in the Group at the date of payment established for those bonuses, except in cases of: (i) death or disability of the beneficiary or (ii) takeover in the Group or a similar corporate operation, or any other extraordinary circumstance which may, in the Board's opinion, materially affect the Scheme. Bonuses are paid 11 months after being determined (after checking the degree of fulfilment of the targets), so by the time they are paid, more than one year has passed since the end of the year to which the bonus corresponds. The general conditions of the Scheme include an adjustment clause whereby the Board of Directors of Ebro Foods, S.A. will adopt such resolutions as may be necessary to ensure that in any event or corporate operation or other extraordinary circumstances that might affect calculation of the deferred remuneration payable, the gross remuneration will be equivalent to the remuneration that would have been payable had that circumstance not existed. The Scheme also includes a clawback clause whereby the Board of Directors of Ebro Foods, S.A. may require Directors to repay all or part of any deferred bonus paid under the Scheme when it considers such amounts to have been unduly paid, either because the amounts paid under the Scheme do not correspond to the degree of fulfilment of the required targets, or because they were calculated on the basis of data subsequently proved to be misstated. With this Deferred Annual Variable Remuneration Scheme, the remuneration of the Executive Chairman, the only Director with executive duties, is aligned with the medium and long-term results of the Company and its Group. This year (2021) is the last year covered by the current Deferred Annual Variable Remuneration Scheme linked to the Strategic Plan 2019-2021 and the bonus corresponding to the Executive Chairman for his participation in that Scheme will be determined in 2022, when the Group's 2021 earnings are known, and will be payable in 2023. - Amount and nature of the fixed components expected to be accrued during the year by Directors as such. The fixed remuneration of the Directors as such for the current year (2021) will be set at the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2022. In accordance with the current Directors' Remuneration Policy, in February 2022, in the light of the circumstances and the Group's business performance during this year (2021), the Nomination and Remuneration Committee will submit a proposal that it considers appropriate to the Board of Directors, which will in turn decide a proposal it considers appropriate at the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2022. It should be borne in mind that, according to Article 22 of the Articles of Association (and the current Remuneration Policy 2019-2021): "Both the fixed annual allocation for the board as a whole and the amount of attendance fees shall be determined by the General Meeting and shall remain in force until a resolution is passed to change them." Therefore, unless it is otherwise decided at the Annual General Meeting 2022, the fixed remuneration of the Directors as such accrued during this year will be the same as the amount established for the reporting period (2020). The criteria established in the current Remuneration Policy 2019-2021 will be applicable as regards distribution of the fixed remuneration of the Directors as such among the different Board members during the present year. Therefore, distribution will be made by a system of assigning points to each of the Directors according to the following scale (which was established by the Board in 2006, following the proposal submitted by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee): - Member of the Board of Directors: 1 point

- Chairman of the Board: 1 point

- Vice-Chairman of the Board: 0.5 points

- Member of the Executive Committee: 1 point

- Committees other than the Executive Committee: -- Member of the Committee: 0.2 points -- Committee Chairman: 0.05 points per meeting -- Committee Members: 0.03 points per meeting

- Amount and nature of the fixed components accrued by executive Directors during the year for senior management duties. According to the resolution adopted by the Board of Directors in February 2020, at the proposal of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (mentioned above and reported in the Annual Report on Remuneration of the Directors corresponding to 2019), on the review of the fixed remuneration of the Executive Chairman (the only Director who performs executive duties), the Executive Chairman will receive a fixed cash remuneration of 1,500,000 euros this year. Together with that monetary remuneration, the Executive Director will also receive, as fixed remuneration in kind, private use of a company car (see section A point 5 of this report). The Chairman of the Board is the only executive Director performing executive duties. Although Hercalianz Investing Group, S.L. is recognised as an executive Director, it has never performed executive duties in Ebro Foods, S.A. or any subsidiary of the Group and, therefore, has received no remuneration for such duties. See the explanatory note in section D of this report regarding the classification of Hercalianz Investing Group, S.L. as an executive Director. - Amount and nature of any remuneration in kind that will be accrued during the year, including, but not limited to, insurance premiums paid for Directors. The Chairman of the Board, as the only executive Director performing executive duties, receives remuneration in kind to the extent of private use made of the company car allocated to him. The value of this remuneration in kind for the reporting period (2020) is 5,316 euros gross and the value accruing in 2021 is expected to be similar. In addition, the Company has a Flexible Remuneration Scheme, through which it is possible to design the composition of remuneration of the senior managers included in the Scheme (including the Executive Chairman), so that they may receive part of that remuneration in the form of products and services previously selected by the Company. The value of those products and services is deducted from the gross salary of the senior manager, who is allocated in lieu the corresponding income in kind. These products and services include group medical insurance, housing rental, nursery, vehicle hire/lease and employee training. Under no circumstances do those items entail any additional remuneration to that received in cash, since the amounts paid by the Company to the corresponding service providers are deducted from the fixed cash remuneration. In addition, in line with common practice in other comparable companies, the Company has taken out and maintains in force (and will continue to maintain in the current year) a liability insurance policy for its Directors and executives. - Amount and nature of the variable components, distinguishing between those established at short and long term. Financial and non-financial parameters -including among the latter social, environmental and climate change factors- selected to determine the variable remuneration in the current year. Explain to what extent those parameters are aligned with the performance of both the Director and the company and their risk profile, and the methodology, necessary time and techniques contemplated to determine, at year-end, the effective level of achievement of the parameters used to design the variable remuneration. Explain the criteria and factors applied in respect of the time required and methods to check that the performance parameters -or any other parameters to which the accrual and vesting of each component of the variable remuneration was tied- have actually been met. Indicate the range, in monetary terms, of the different variable components according to the level of achievement of the goals and parameters established and whether there is a maximum monetary amount in absolute terms. As mentioned earlier, of the Directors, only the Chairman of the Board, as executive Director performing executive duties, receives variable remuneration on similar terms to the other senior executives of the company, according to the Directors' Remuneration Policy. The variable remuneration of the Chairman of the Board for his executive duties includes: (i) Ordinary annual variable remuneration: The annual variable remuneration established in the Executive Director's contract is proportionate to the level of achievement of the targets established for each year by the Board, in view of a proposal and report by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. The ordinary annual variable remuneration of the Chairman for the performance of his executive duties accrues according to the following rules: - If the targets are fully met (100%), the annual variable remuneration is equivalent to 100% of the fixed remuneration. - If the targets are exceeded, the annual variable remuneration may be increased to no more than 150% of the fixed remuneration. So if targets are met in a proportion of over 100%, the annual variable remuneration will be increased in the same proportion up to a ceiling of 150% of the fixed annual remuneration. - If the targets are not met, the annual variable remuneration will be reduced in proportion to the percentage fulfilment (under 100%) achieved, with a floor of 85%, below which no annual variable remuneration accrues. - As an exception, considering the special dedication by the Executive Chairman to the performance of his executive duties and a temporary situation in the Company or Group, the Board may, at the proposal of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, decide to raise the variable remuneration of the Executive Chairman to the maximum limit established for his fixed remuneration. For the current year (2021), in view of a favourable report by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, on 25 February 2021 the Board established the EBITDA budgeted for the Consolidated Group in that year as the sole target to be assessed for the annual variable remuneration of the Executive Chairman in 2021. Based on this, following assessment of the degree of achievement of that target, once the financial results of 2021 are known, and issuance of the corresponding proposal by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board will confirm in February 2022 the extent to which the target has been met and, accordingly, the annual variable remuneration corresponding to the Executive Chairman for the current year (2021). In monetary terms and taking account of the above-mentioned rules of accrual, the annual variable remuneration of the Executive Chairman for 2021 may vary between 0 euros (if targets are met by less than 85%) and 2,250,000 euros (if targets are met by 150% or more). (ii) Deferred annual variable remuneration: On 30 April 2019, at the proposal of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of Ebro Foods, S.A. approved a Deferred Annual Bonus Scheme for the senior management of the Ebro Foods Group, linked to fulfilment of the Strategic Plan 2019-2021. The Chairman of the Board, as executive Director and for his executive duties, participates in that Scheme according to the terms of his contract. The beneficiaries of the Scheme (including the Chairman of the Board as executive Director) are only entitled to receive the deferred remuneration if they are still working in the Ebro Group at the date of payment. As an exception, the Scheme contemplates early payment in the event of: (i) termination of the employment relationship with the Company during the period of the Scheme owing to the death or a final declaration of total, absolute or major disability; or (ii) takeover of the Group or any similar corporate operation. The Chairman of the Board is entitled to a deferred annual bonus for his executive duties proportional to the degree to which the set targets have been met. If those targets are fully met, he will be entitled to 100% of the bonus, capped at 125% of the budgeted targets (in which case the bonus for the 3-year period would be 125% of the fixed remuneration) and with a floor of 85% of the budgeted targets (at which no bonus would accrue). The deferred annual bonus is not payable until eleven months after it has been determined in view of the financial results of each year included in the Scheme. The targets of the Scheme for the first two years (2019, payable in 2021, and 2020, payable in 2022) are the annual EBITDA and ROCE for those years (in comparison with those set in the Strategic Plan), the accrual of 25% of the deferred variable remuneration being linked to meeting those targets. The level of achievement of the EBITDA determines 80% of the deferred bonus each year and the level of achievement of the ROCE determines the remaining 20%. The targets of the Scheme for the final year (2021, payable in 2023) are: (i) the annual EBITDA and ROCE for that year (representing 80% and 20%, respectively), to which the accrual of 25% of the deferred variable remuneration is linked; (ii) the aggregate sum of EBITDAs of the years included in the Scheme (2019-2021) and comparison with the same sum in the Strategic Plan 2019-2021, 12.5% of the deferred variable remuneration of the three-year period being subject to the outcome of that assessment; and (iii) the general assessment of the development of the Strategic Plan 2019-2021 in financial aspects other than EBITDA, to be assessed by the Strategy and Investment Committee, which will submit a proposal in this regard to the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the remaining 12.5% of the deferred variable remuneration of the three-year period being subject to the outcome of that assessment. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee reviews each year (once the results of the preceding year are known) the level of achievement of the economic variables to which this deferred bonus is linked (EBITDA and ROCE). The Nomination and Remuneration Committee also reviews and validates, during the last year of the Scheme, the proposed general assessment of the development of the Strategic Plan submitted by the Strategy and Investment Committee. After these veriﬁcations, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee submits a proposal to the Board of Directors, which then decides on the final amounts accrued by the Executive Chairman (and the other executives included in the Scheme). In accordance with the foregoing: (i) The sum, if any, corresponding to the Executive Chairman for the current year (2021) under the Deferred Annual Bonus Scheme tied to fulfilment of the Strategic Plan 2019-2021 will be determined in 2022, in view of the results obtained in 2021, the aggregate sum of EBITDAs over the three-year period 2019-2021 and the general assessment of that Strategic Plan 2019-2021. A provision will be recognised in the 2021 accounts for the sum thus determined, which will be paid in 2023. (ii) In 2021, the Chairman has received the sum of 897,081 euros gross as his deferred annual remuneration for 2019. The Scheme described above is not indexed to the value of the Company's share and the beneficiaries do not receive shares or any other rights thereover. -Main features of the long-term saving schemes. This information should include, inter alia, the contingencies covered by the scheme, whether it is defined-contribution or defined-benefit, the annual contribution to be made to defined-contribution schemes, the benefit to which beneficiaries are entitled under defined-benefit schemes, the conditions for the vesting of economic rights in favour of the Directors and compatibility with any kind of termination benefit payable for or in connection with interruption or expiry of the contractual relationship between the company and the Director. State whether accrual or vesting of rights under any of the long-term savings schemes is subject to the achievement of certain targets or parameters related with the short and long-term performance of the Director. No contributions have been made to any pension funds or schemes for former or existing members of the Board of Directors (neither the Directors as such nor the executive Directors for the performance of executive duties) and no obligations have been contracted in this respect. Nor have any contributions been made or obligations contracted for Directorships in other group companies (for the Directors as such or the executive Directors for the performance of executive duties). - Any kind of payment or compensation for termination, early or otherwise, of the contractual relationship between the company and the Director, at the initiative of the company or the Director, and any arrangements agreed, such as exclusive dedication, minimum employment commitment, loyalty and no competition during and after employment. No compensations have been arranged or paid for termination of Directors' duties (neither the Directors as such nor the executive Directors for the performance of executive duties). - State the terms and conditions to be respected in the contracts of executive Directors performing senior management duties. Include information, inter alia, on the term, limits on severance pay and other compensations, continued service clauses, required notice, payment in lieu of notice and any other clauses relating to golden hellos, golden handshakes, golden parachutes or any other compensation payable on termination, early or otherwise, of the contractual relationship between the company and the executive Director. Include, inter alia, details of any clauses or agreements on restraint of trade, exclusive dedication, minimum employment commitment, loyalty and no competition during and after employment, save as explained in the previous section. Pursuant to sections 249, 529 octodecies and 529 quindecies of the Corporate Enterprise Act (as amended in Act 31/2014) and Article 22 of the Articles of Association, the Board is competent to establish the terms of contracts to be signed by the company with its executive Directors having executive duties, at the proposal of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and within the confines of Directors' Remuneration Policy approved by the General Meeting. The principal terms of contract of the Executive Chairman of the company for his executive duties (apart from the remuneration, which is explained in other sections of this report) are as follows: - Term: indefinite

- Notice: three months

- Termination benefits: none

- Continued service or post-contract no competition clauses: none See the explanatory note in section D of this report for the reasons for classification of Hercalianz Investing Group, S.L. as an executive Director. - The nature and estimated amount of any other supplementary remuneration that will be payable to Directors this year for services rendered in addition to those inherent in their Directorship. No supplemental remuneration is earned by Directors (neither the Directors as such nor the executive Directors for the performance of executive duties) for services rendered in addition to those inherent in their Directorship and/or the performance of executive duties. - Any other remuneration, such as advances, loans and guarantees granted to Directors by the company, and other remuneration. The company has not granted any loans or advances to members of the board (neither the Directors as such nor the executive Directors for the performance of executive duties), or contracted any obligations on their behalf through guarantees or bonds. - The nature and estimated amount of any other supplementary remuneration not included in the preceding paragraphs, paid by the company or another company in the group, that will accrue in Directors' favour this year. There is no remuneration other than as explained in this Report, apart from the attendance fees that by the Chairman of the Board receives each year as Director of Pastiﬁcio Lucio Garofalo, S.p.A (a subsidiary of the Ebro Foods Group). This year, the Executive Chairman is expected to receive a similar amount in attendance fees to that received in 2020 (5,000 euros gross). The Chairman of the Board also receives attendance fees each year from Riso Scotti, S.p.A., an associate and not part of the Group, in which Ebro Foods, S.A. has a 40% interest (it is an associate consolidated by the equity method). This year, the Executive Chairman is expected to receive a similar amount in attendance fees to that received in 2020 (5,200 euros gross). A.2. Explain any significant change in the remuneration policy applicable this year, deriving from: - A new policy or modification of the policy already approved by the general meeting. - Significant changes in the specific criteria established by the board for this year within the current remuneration policy in respect of those applied in the previous year.

- Proposals that the board has agreed to submit to the general meeting at which this annual report will be presented, for application to this year. At the date of this report, no changes to the Remuneration Policy 2019-2021 are expected to be proposed for consideration at the Annual General Meeting in 2021. This notwithstanding, since this is the last year of the current policy, it is planned to table a motion at the Annual General Meeting 2021 to approve the new Directors' Remuneration Policy 2022-2024. At the date of issuing this report, no material changes are expected to be made in the new policy in respect of the Policy that has been in force for the past three years. A.3. Indicate the direct link to the document containing the current remuneration policy of the company, which must be available on the company's website. https://www.ebrofoods.es/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/Texto-Refundido-de-la-Politica-Remuneraci%C3%B3n-de-Consejeros-2019-2021.pdf A.4. In view of the details provided in section B.4, explain how the shareholders' advisory vote at the general meeting on the annual report on remuneration of the previous year has been taken into account. Given the large majority of the capital that voted to approve the annual report on remuneration for 2019, with more than two-thirds of the capital present and represented at the General Meeting voting for the approval, it has not been considered necessary to take any measures in this regard. B. OVERALL SUMMARY OF APPLICATION OF THE REMUNERATION POLICY DURING THE REPORTING PERIOD B.1. Explain the process followed to apply the remuneration policy and determine the individual remunerations reflected in section C of this report. This information should include the role played by the remuneration commission, the decisions taken by the board and, if appropriate, the identity and role of the external advisers whose services were used in the process of applying the remuneration policy during the reporting period. a) Remuneration of Directors as such. The fixed remuneration for all the Directors as such for 2019 was paid during the reporting period (2020). In this regard, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee resolved on 12 February 2020 to submit a proposal to the Board of Directors, to be tabled by the latter at the Annual General Meeting held that year (2020), to set the fixed remuneration for all the Directors as such for the reporting period (2020) at 2,728,053 euros gross, coinciding with the amount proposed each year since 2016. It further proposed maintaining the amount of attendance fees for Board meetings (1,600 euros gross per meeting) and meetings of the Board Committees (800 euros gross per meeting). On 27 February 2020, the Board of Directors resolved to table a motion with those proposals submitted by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 29 July 2020, at which they were approved. Based on the foregoing and the resolutions passed at the Board and Committee meetings held in 2019, the aggregate annual fixed remuneration of the Directors as such for 2019 was distributed as follows: - membership of the Board: a total sum of 1,723,982.16 euros gross - membership of the Board Committees: a total sum of 1,004,070.95 euros gross. The fees for attendance of Board and Committee meetings of Ebro Foods, S.A. in 2019 amounted to 322,400 euros gross. At a meeting on 17 February 2021, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee resolved to submit a proposal to the Board of Directors (to be tabled at the Annual General Meeting in 2021) to set the aggregate fixed remuneration for all the Directors as such for the reporting period (2020) at 2,850,000 euros gross, i.e. 121,947 euros more than the amount set at the previous Annual General Meeting (2,728,053 euros gross). The proposal to increase the amount is justified by the increase in the number of Board members to 14, as resolved at the Annual General Meeting held on 29 July 2020. It further proposed maintaining the amount of attendance fees for Board meetings (1,600 euros gross per meeting) and meetings of the Board Committees (800 euros gross per meeting). On 25 February 2021, the Board of Directors resolved to table a motion with those proposals at the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2021. If that amount is approved at the Annual General Meeting held in 2021, it will be distributed among the Board members in accordance with the prevailing distribution criteria (see section A.1). Based on those criteria, the annual fixed assignment to Directors as such for 2020, in view of the meetings of the Board and its Committees during that year, would be as follows: - membership of the Board: a total sum of 1,870,805.67 euros gross - membership of the Board Committees: a total sum of 979,194.30 euros gross. If the proposals are approved, the attendance fees for Board and Committee meetings of Ebro Foods, S.A. in 2020 would amount to 316,800 euros gross. The remaining contents of this section B.1. continue in section D of this report. B.2. Explain the different actions taken by the company regarding the remuneration system and how they have contributed to reducing excessive risk exposure, and align it with the long-term goals, values, and interests of the company, indicating what measures have been adopted to ensure that remuneration has accrued in consideration of the long-term results of the company, striking an appropriate balance between the non-variable and variable components of remuneration, what measures have been taken with respect to those categories of personnel whose professional activities have a significant impact on the company's risk profile, and what measures have been taken to avoid conflicts of interest, where necessary. The current Deferred Annual Variable Remuneration Scheme (the one linked to the Strategic Plan 2019-2021 currently in place) described in section A.1 makes the payment of bonuses conditional upon meeting targets set each year and the beneficiary's continued employment in the Group at the date of payment established for those bonuses, except in cases of: (i) death or disability of the beneficiary or (ii) takeover in the Group or a similar corporate operation or any other extraordinary circumstance which may, in the board's opinion, materially affect the Scheme. The general conditions of the Scheme include an adjustment clause whereby the Board of Directors of Ebro Foods, S.A. will adopt such resolutions as may be necessary to ensure that in any event or corporate operation or other extraordinary circumstances that might affect the calculation of deferred remuneration payable, the gross remuneration will be equivalent to the remuneration that would have been payable had that circumstance not existed. The Scheme also includes a clawback clause whereby the Board of Directors of Ebro Foods, S.A. may require Directors to repay all or part of any deferred bonus paid under the Scheme when it considers such amounts to have been unduly paid, either because the amounts paid under the Scheme do not correspond to the degree of fulfilment of the required targets, or because they were calculated on the basis of data subsequently proved to be misstated. Finally, as indicated earlier, the Scheme is structured in such a way that the deferred annual bonus corresponding to any of the years within the Scheme will be paid 11 months after being determined (after checking the degree of fulfilment of the targets), so by the time they are paid, a reasonable time will have passed (approx. 14 months), enabling greater certainty as to the accuracy of the financial information used to calculate the bonus. B.3. Explain how the remuneration accrued and vested during the year complies with the provisions of the current remuneration policy. Describe the relationship between the remuneration received by the Directors and the earnings or other short and long-term performance indicators of the company explaining, where appropriate, how any variations in the company's performance may have had a bearing on the variation in Directors' remuneration, including any deferred remuneration, and how they contribute to the short and long-term results of the company. As explained elsewhere in this report, the remuneration of the Directors as such is set by the General Meeting of Shareholders, so the General Meeting must assess the remuneration proposed in view of the performance of the Company and its Group. The variable remuneration (both ordinary and deferred) of the Chairman of the Board as Executive Director, for his executive duties, is linked to the development of the Group's business, being determined in accordance with the level of achievement of the targets set (linked to the future targets of the Group), as indicated in this report and in the Directors' Remuneration Policy. B.4. Report on the results of the advisory vote by the general meeting on the annual report on remuneration of the previous year, indicating the number of votes against. Number % totalVotes cast 124,668,090 Number 81.02 % votes cast Votes against Votes for Abstentions 18,702,879 90,013,395 15,951,816 15.00 72.20 12.79 Comments The number of abstentions indicated above (15,951,816) includes the number of blank votes (427). B.5. Explain how the fixed components accrued and vested during the year by the Directors as such were determined and how they have varied in respect of the previous year. As explained earlier, the fixed remuneration of the Directors as such is set by the General Meeting, following assessment and a proposal by the Nomination andRemuneration Committee and the Board of Directors. The proposal by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board of Directors generally takes into account the economic situation of the Group and the development of its business, as well as the number of Board members (being a collective remuneration for all the Directors as such). Accordingly, as indicated above, the aggregate total fixed remuneration of the Directors as such to be proposed for 2020 (and approved at the Annual General Meeting in 2021) has been set at 2,850,000 euros gross. B.6. Explain how the salaries accrued and vested by each of the executive Directors for their management duties was determined in the reporting period and how they have varied in respect of the previous year. In 2020, the fixed cash remuneration of the Executive Chairman (the only Director with executive duties) is specified in his contract. As indicated above, following review by the Board of Directors in February 2020, in line with the proposal submitted by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (as informed in the Annual Report on Remuneration of the Directors in 2019), the fixed cash remuneration for 2020 was 1,250,000 euros gross. That was 199,170 euros (18.95%) more than the fixed cash remuneration received in 2019 (1,050,830 euros gross). The amounts accrued in annual variable remuneration (both ordinary and deferred) are determined by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, which checks the level of achievement of the financial and, if appropriate, non-financial variables on which the accrual of such remuneration is conditional and submits a proposal to the Board. After confirming that achievement in 2020: - the amount corresponding to short-term annual variable remuneration was 1,875,000 euros gross, compared to 787,452 euros gross in 2019; - the deferred annual remuneration accrued for 2020 was 1,058,199 euros gross, compared to 897,081 euros gross in 2019. A provision for this amount has been recognised in the annual accounts 2020 and it will be paid in 2022. B.7. Explain the nature and main features of the variable components of the remuneration schemes accrued and vested during the reporting period. In particular: - Identify each of the remuneration schemes that determined the variable remunerations accrued by each of the Directors during the reporting period, including information on the scope, date of approval, date of implementation, vesting conditions if any, accrual and effective periods, criteria used to assess performance and the effect they had on the setting of the variable amount accrued, as well as the measurement criteria used and the time necessary to be in a position to measure adequately all the conditions and criteria stipulated. Include a detailed explanation of the criteria and factors applied with regard to the required time and the methods for checking that the performance and any other requirements on which the accrual and vesting of each component of the variable remuneration was conditional were actually met. In the case of stock options and other financial instruments, the general features of each scheme shall include information on the conditions for acquiring unconditional rights (vesting) and exercising those options or financial instruments, including the price and time for exercise.

- Each of the Directors and their category (executive Directors, non-executive proprietary Directors, non-executive independent Directors and other non-executive Directors) who are beneficiaries of remuneration systems or schemes that include variable remuneration.

- If applicable, provide information on any payment deferral periods established that have been applied and/or the periods for retaining/not disposing of shares or other financial instruments, if any. Explain the short-term variable components of the remuneration schemes: Variable remuneration (short and long-term) for the performance of executive duties corresponds exclusively to the Chairman of the Board, the only Director performing executive duties, on the terms set out elsewhere in this report. The ordinary annual variable remuneration established in the executive Director's contract is proportionate to the level of achievement of the targets set for each year by the Board of Directors, based on a proposal by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. This remuneration is proportionate to the level of achievement of the targets set, establishing a floor (below which variable remuneration is zero) and a ceiling (above which variable remuneration is capped at 150% of the amount payable for meeting the targets). This variable remuneration accrues and is paid on an annual basis, after assessing the financial results of the year. A more detailed explanation is given in section A.1 of this report. Explain the long-term variable components of the remuneration schemes: The deferred annual variable remuneration is tied to fulfilment of the Strategic Plan in place from time to time for the senior management of the Ebro Foods Group. The payment of bonuses is conditional upon meeting the targets set each year by the Remuneration Scheme and the beneficiary's continued employment in the Group at the date of payment established for those bonuses, except in cases of: (i) death or disability of the beneficiary or (ii) takeover in the Group or a similar corporate operation, or any other extraordinary circumstance which may, in the Board's opinion, materially affect the Scheme. Bonuses are paid 11 months after being determined (after checking the degree of fulfilment of the targets), so by the time they are paid, more than one year has passed since the end of the year to which the bonus corresponds. A more detailed explanation is given in section A.1 of this report. B.8. Indicate whether certain variable components accrued have been adjusted downward after deferral of the payment of non-vested amounts, or repayment has been claimed after vesting and payment of those components, in view of information subsequently found to be inaccurate. State the amounts reduced or repaid by application of the malus and clawback clauses, why these clauses were enforced and the years to which they correspond. No such circumstances have existed. B.9. Explain the main features of the long-term savings schemes, the amount or equivalent annual cost of which is indicated in the tables in Section C, including retirement and any other survival benefit, wholly or partially financed by the company with internal or external funds, stating the type of scheme, whether it is defined-contribution or defined-benefit, the contingencies it covers, the conditions for the vesting of economic rights in favour of the Directors and the compatibility thereof with any kind of termination benefit payable upon interruption of the contractual relationship between the company and the Director. There are no such schemes. B.10. State any compensations or other kind of payment accrued and/or received by Directors during the reporting period upon termination of their contracts, at the initiative of the company or the Director, early or at the end of the specified term. No compensation has been arranged or paid for termination of Directors' duties (to Directors as such or executive Directors for their executive duties). B.11. State whether there have been any significant modifications in the contracts of senior executives or executive Directors and explain those changes, if any. Explain the main terms and conditions of the new contracts signed with executive Directors during the reporting period, unless they have been explained in section A.1. As informed in the Annual Report on Remuneration of the Directors 2019 and repeated in this report, following a proposal from the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, in February 2020 the Board resolved to raise the annual fixed cash remuneration of the Executive Chairman up to 1,500,000 euros gross. This increase was to be made in two parts: firstly, with effect from 1 January 2020, the Executive Chairman's fixed cash remuneration was raised to 1,250,000 euros gross; and secondly, with effect from 1 January 2021, that fixed cash remuneration was raised to 1,500,000 euros gross. That resolution led to: (i) amendment of the Directors' Remuneration Policy 2019.2021 to adjust the amounts indicated therein regarding the fixed cash remuneration of the Executive Chairman (amendment approved by the General Meeting on 29 July 2020); and (ii) the corresponding modification of the Executive Chairman's contract with the company regarding the performance of his executive duties. B.12. Explain any supplementary remuneration accrued by Directors in consideration for services rendered other than those corresponding to their office as such. As explained earlier, no supplementary remuneration is earned by the Directors (as such or for executive duties) in consideration for services rendered other than those corresponding to their office or, exclusively with regard to the Executive Chairman, to the performance of executive duties. However, as also mentioned earlier, the Executive Chairman receives remuneration for being on the boards of: (i) a Group company, and (ii) an associate. B.13. Explain any remuneration deriving from advances, loans or guarantees granted, indicating the interest rate, the essential terms and conditions and the amounts repaid, if any, as well as any obligations assumed on their behalf through guarantees. Neither the company nor any other companies in the Group have granted any loans, advances or guarantees to members of the board (to the Directors as such or the executive Directors for the performance of executive duties), or contracted any obligations on their behalf through guarantees or bonds. B.14. Describe the remuneration in kind accrued by Directors during the year, including a brief explanation of the nature of the different remuneration components. As explained earlier, the Chairman of the Board, as the only Director with executive duties, receives remuneration in kind to the extent of private use made of the company car allocated to him. The value of his remuneration in kind for 2020 (5,316 euros) is included within the fixed remuneration of the executive Director accrued in 2020. In addition, the Company has a Flexible Remuneration Scheme, through which it is possible to design the composition of remuneration of the executives included in the Scheme (including the Chairman of the Board), so that they may receive part of that remuneration in the form of products and services previously selected by the Company. The value of those products and services is deducted from the gross salary of the executive, who is allocated in lieu the corresponding income in kind. These products and services include group medical insurance, housing rental, nursery, vehicle hire/lease and employee training. These items do not entail additional remuneration to that received in cash, since the amounts paid by the Company to the corresponding service providers are deducted from the executive's salary. B.15. Explain the remuneration accrued by the Director by virtue of the payments made by the listed company to a third entity to which the Director renders services, when those payments are intended to remunerate said Director's services in that company. No payments of this nature have been made. B.16. Explain any other item of remuneration other than those listed above, of whatever nature and provenance within the group, especially when it is considered a related party transaction or when it may distort the true and fair view of the total remuneration accrued by the Director. As explained earlier, there are no remunerations other than those listed above, without prejudice to the fees received by the Chairman of the Board as Director of Pastiﬁcio Lucio Garofalo, S.p.A (subsidiary of the Ebro Foods Group), in an annual sum of 5,000 euros gross. In 2020, the Chairman of the Board also received Directorship fees from Riso Scotti, S.p.A. in a sum of 5,200 euros gross. As indicated in Article A.1, point 12, above, Riso Scotti, S.p.A. is an associate and does not form part of the Ebro Foods Group. C. DETAILS OF INDIVIDUAL REMUNERATION ACCRUED BY EACH DIRECTOR Name Type Accrual period 2020 ANTONIO HERNÁNDEZ CALLEJAS Executive Chairman From 01/01/2020 to 31/12/2020 DEMETRIO CARCELLER ARCE Proprietary Vice-Chairman From 01/01/2020 to 31/12/2020 ALIMENTOS Y ACEITES, S.A. Proprietary Director From 01/01/2020 to 31/12/2020 BELÉN BARREIRO PÉREZ-PARDO Independent Director From 01/01/2020 to 31/12/2020 MARÍA CARCELLER ARCE Proprietary Director From 01/01/2020 to 31/12/2020 FERNANDO CASTELLÓ CLEMENTE Independent Director From 01/01/2020 to 31/12/2020 JOSÉ IGNACIO COMENGE SÁNCHEZ-REAL Proprietary Director From 01/01/2020 to 31/12/2020 CORPORACIÓN FINANCIERA ALBA, S.A. Proprietary Director From 01/01/2020 to 31/12/2020 MERCEDES COSTA GARCÍA Lead Independent Director From 01/01/2020 to 31/12/2020 EMPRESAS COMERCIALES E INDUSTRIALES VALENCIANAS, S.L. Proprietary Director From 01/01/2020 to 31/12/2020 JAVIER FERNÁNDEZ ALONSO Proprietary Director From 29/07/2020 to 31/12/2020 GRUPO TRADIFÍN, S.L Proprietary Director From 01/01/2020 to 31/12/2020 HERCALIANZ INVESTING GROUP, S.L Proprietary Director From 01/01/2020 to 31/12/2020 PEDRO ANTONIO ZORRERO CAMAS Independent Director From 01/01/2020 to 31/12/2020 C.1. Complete the following tables regarding the individual remuneration of each of the Directors (including the remuneration for executive duties) accrued during the financial year. a) Remuneration accrued in the reporting company: i) Remuneration in cash (thousand euros) Name ANTONIO HERNÁNDEZ CALLEJAS DEMETRIO CARCELLER ARCE ALIMENTOS Y ACEITES, S.A. BELÉN BARREIRO PÉREZ-PARDO MARÍA CARCELLER ARCE FERNANDO CASTELLÓ CLEMENTE JOSÉ IGNACIO COMENGE SÁNCHEZ-REAL CORPORACIÓN FINANCIERA ALBA, S.A. MERCEDES COSTA GARCÍA 71 27 108 73 EMPRESAS COMERCIALES E INDUSTRIALES VALENCIANAS, S.L. JAVIER FERNÁNDEZ ALONSO GRUPO TRADIFÍN, S.L HERCALIANZ INVESTING GROUP, S.L PEDRO ANTONIO ZORRERO CAMAS Fixed remuneration 251 188 125 125 125 125 125 125 52 125 125 125 Attendance fees 23 27 19 23 20 24 28 19 10 Remuneration as members of board committees 152 185 32 28 20 27 78 66 27 160 SalaryShort-term annual variable remunerationLong-term annual variable remunerationTermination benefitsOther itemsTotal 2020 1,255 1,875 Total 2019 4,152 400 144 401 137 180 144 224 172 257 170 226 144 140 219 172 312 218 170 301 Comments The total remuneration of the Directors in 2020 amounted to 6,892,656 euros gross, rounded up to 6,893 thousand euros. This differs from the amount indicated in the table as a result of the rounding off to thousands of the individual remuneration of each Director. ii) Table of changes in share-based remuneration schemes and gross earnings on the vested shares or financial instruments. Name Name of Scheme Financial instruments at beginning of 2020 Financial instruments awarded during 2020 Financial instruments vested during the year Instruments mature and not exercised Financial instruments at end of 2020 No. instruments Equivalent shares No. instruments Equivalent shares No. instruments Equivalent/ vested shares Price of vested shares Gross earnings on vested shares or financial instruments (€ thousand) No. instruments No. instruments Equivalent shares ANTONIO HERNÁNDEZ CALLEJAS Scheme 0.00 DEMETRIO CARCELLER ARCE Scheme 0.00 ALIMENTOS Y ACEITES, S.A. Scheme 0.00 BELÉN BARREIRO PÉREZ-PARDO Scheme 0.00 MARÍA CARCELLER ARCE Scheme 0.00 FERNANDO CASTELLÓ CLEMENTE Scheme 0.00 JOSÉ IGNACIO COMENGE SÁNCHEZ-REAL Scheme 0.00 CORPORACIÓN FINANCIERA ALBA, S.A. Scheme 0.00 MERCEDES COSTA GARCÍA Scheme 0.00 EMPRESAS COMERCIALES E INDUSTRIALES VALENCIANAS, S.L. Scheme 0.00 Name Name of Scheme Financial instruments at beginning of 2020 Financial instruments awarded during 2020 Financial instruments vested during the year Instruments mature and not exercised Financial instruments at end of 2020 No. instruments Equivalent shares No. instruments Equivalent shares No. instruments Equivalent/ vested shares Price of vested shares Gross earnings on vested shares or financial instruments (€ thousand) No. instruments No. instruments Equivalent shares JAVIER FERNÁNDEZ ALONSO Scheme 0.00 GRUPO TRADIFÍN, S.L Scheme 0.00 HERCALIANZ INVESTING GROUP, S.L Scheme 0.00 PEDRO ANTONIO ZORRERO CAMAS Scheme 0.00 Comments iii) Long-term savings schemes Name Remuneration from vesting of rights in savings schemes ANTONIO HERNÁNDEZ CALLEJAS DEMETRIO CARCELLER ARCE ALIMENTOS Y ACEITES, S.A. BELÉN BARREIRO PÉREZ-PARDO MARÍA CARCELLER ARCE FERNANDO CASTELLÓ CLEMENTE JOSÉ IGNACIO COMENGE SÁNCHEZ-REAL CORPORACIÓN FINANCIERA ALBA, S.A. MERCEDES COSTA GARCÍA EMPRESAS COMERCIALES E INDUSTRIALES VALENCIANAS, S.L. JAVIER FERNÁNDEZ ALONSO GRUPO TRADIFÍN, S.L HERCALIANZ INVESTING GROUP, S.L PEDRO ANTONIO ZORRERO CAMAS ANTONIO HERNÁNDEZ CALLEJAS DEMETRIO CARCELLER ARCEALIMENTOS Y ACEITES, S.A. BELÉN BARREIRO PÉREZ-PARDOMARÍA CARCELLER ARCEFERNANDO CASTELLÓ CLEMENTEJOSÉ IGNACIO COMENGE SÁNCHEZ-REALCORPORACIÓN FINANCIERA ALBA, S.A. MERCEDES COSTA GARCÍAEMPRESAS COMERCIALES E INDUSTRIALES VALENCIANAS, S.L. Contribution by company during the year (€ thousandNameSavings schemes with economic rights vested 2020 JAVIER FERNÁNDEZ ALONSOGRUPO TRADIFÍN, S.LHERCALIANZ INVESTING GROUP, S.L PEDRO ANTONIO ZORRERO CAMAS 2019 Savings schemes with economic rights not vested 2020 2019 Amount of funds accumulated (€ thousand)Savings schemes with economic rights vested 2020 2019 Savings schemes with economic rights not vested 2020 2019 Comments iv) Details of other items Name Item Amount ANTONIO HERNÁNDEZ CALLEJAS Item DEMETRIO CARCELLER ARCE Item ALIMENTOS Y ACEITES, S.A. Item BELÉN BARREIRO PÉREZ-PARDO Item MARÍA CARCELLER ARCE Item FERNANDO CASTELLÓ CLEMENTE Item JOSÉ IGNACIO COMENGE SÁNCHEZ-REAL Item CORPORACIÓN FINANCIERA ALBA, S.A. Item MERCEDES COSTA GARCÍA Item EMPRESAS COMERCIALES E INDUSTRIALES VALENCIANAS, S.L. Item JAVIER FERNÁNDEZ ALONSO Item GRUPO TRADIFÍN, S.L Item HERCALIANZ INVESTING GROUP, S.L Item PEDRO ANTONIO ZORRERO CAMAS Item Comments b) Remuneration of Directors of the company for Directorships in other group companies: i) Remuneration accrued in cash (€ thousand) Name Fixed remuneration Attendance fees Remuneration as members of board committees Salary Short-term variable remuneration Long-term variable remuneration Termination benefits Other items Total 2020 Total 2019 ANTONIO HERNÁNDEZ CALLEJAS 5 5 5 DEMETRIO CARCELLER ARCE ALIMENTOS Y ACEITES, S.A. BELÉN BARREIRO PÉREZ-PARDO MARÍA CARCELLER ARCE FERNANDO CASTELLÓ CLEMENTE JOSÉ IGNACIO COMENGE SÁNCHEZ-REAL CORPORACIÓN FINANCIERA ALBA, S.A. MERCEDES COSTA GARCÍA EMPRESAS COMERCIALES E INDUSTRIALES VALENCIANAS, S.L. JAVIER FERNÁNDEZ ALONSO GRUPO TRADIFÍN, S.L HERCALIANZ INVESTING GROUP, S.L PEDRO ANTONIO ZORRERO CAMAS Comments ii) Table of changes in share-based remuneration schemes and gross earnings on the shares or financial instruments vested. Name Name of Scheme Financial instruments at beginning of 2020 Financial instruments awarded during 2020 Financial instruments vested during the year Instruments mature and not exercised Financial instruments at end of 2020 No. instruments Equivalent shares No. instruments Equivalent shares No. instruments Equivalent/ vested shares Price of vested shares Gross earnings on shares or financial instruments vested (€ thousand) No. instruments No. instruments Equivalent shares ANTONIO HERNÁNDEZ CALLEJAS Scheme 0.00 DEMETRIO CARCELLER ARCE Scheme 0.00 ALIMENTOS Y ACEITES, S.A. Scheme 0.00 BELÉN BARREIRO PÉREZ-PARDO Scheme 0.00 MARÍA CARCELLER ARCE Scheme 0.00 FERNANDO CASTELLÓ CLEMENTE Scheme 0.00 JOSÉ IGNACIO COMENGE SÁNCHEZ-REAL Scheme 0.00 CORPORACIÓN FINANCIERA ALBA, S.A. Scheme 0.00 MERCEDES COSTA GARCÍA Scheme 0.00 EMPRESAS COMERCIALES E INDUSTRIALES VALENCIANAS, S.L. Scheme 0.00 JAVIER FERNÁNDEZ ALONSO Scheme 0.00 GRUPO TRADIFÍN, S.L Scheme 0.00 HERCALIANZ INVESTING GROUP, S.L Scheme 0.00 PEDRO ANTONIO ZORRERO CAMAS Scheme 0.00 Comments iii) Long-term savings schemes Name Remuneration from vesting of rights in savings schemes ANTONIO HERNÁNDEZ CALLEJAS DEMETRIO CARCELLER ARCE ALIMENTOS Y ACEITES, S.A. BELÉN BARREIRO PÉREZ-PARDO MARÍA CARCELLER ARCE FERNANDO CASTELLÓ CLEMENTE JOSÉ IGNACIO COMENGE SÁNCHEZ-REAL CORPORACIÓN FINANCIERA ALBA, S.A. MERCEDES COSTA GARCÍA EMPRESAS COMERCIALES E INDUSTRIALES VALENCIANAS, S.L. JAVIER FERNÁNDEZ ALONSO GRUPO TRADIFÍN, S.L HERCALIANZ INVESTING GROUP, S.L PEDRO ANTONIO ZORRERO CAMAS Contribution by company during the year (€ thousandNameANTONIO HERNÁNDEZ CALLEJAS DEMETRIO CARCELLER ARCE ALIMENTOS Y ACEITES, S.A. BELÉN BARREIRO PÉREZ-PARDO MARÍA CARCELLER ARCE FERNANDO CASTELLÓ CLEMENTE JOSÉ IGNACIO COMENGE SÁNCHEZ-REAL Savings schemes with economic rights vested 2020 CORPORACIÓN FINANCIERA ALBA, S.A. MERCEDES COSTA GARCÍA EMPRESAS COMERCIALES E INDUSTRIALES VALENCIANAS, S.L. JAVIER FERNÁNDEZ ALONSO GRUPO TRADIFÍN, S.L HERCALIANZ INVESTING GROUP, S.L PEDRO ANTONIO ZORRERO CAMAS Savings schemes with economic rights not vested 2019 2020 2019 Amount of funds accumulated (€ thousand)Savings schemes with economic rights vested 2020 2019 Savings schemes with economic rights not vested 2020 2019 Comments iv) Details of other items Name Item Amount ANTONIO HERNÁNDEZ CALLEJAS Item DEMETRIO CARCELLER ARCE Item ALIMENTOS Y ACEITES, S.A. Item BELÉN BARREIRO PÉREZ-PARDO Item MARÍA CARCELLER ARCE Item FERNANDO CASTELLÓ CLEMENTE Item JOSÉ IGNACIO COMENGE SÁNCHEZ-REAL Item CORPORACIÓN FINANCIERA ALBA, S.A. Item MERCEDES COSTA GARCÍA Item EMPRESAS COMERCIALES E INDUSTRIALES VALENCIANAS, S.L. Item JAVIER FERNÁNDEZ ALONSO Item GRUPO TRADIFÍN, S.L Item HERCALIANZ INVESTING GROUP, S.L Item PEDRO ANTONIO ZORRERO CAMAS Item Comments c) Summary of remunerations (thousand euros): Include in the summary the amounts corresponding to all items of remuneration included in this report that have been accrued by the Directors, in thousand euros. 4,152 ANTONIO HERNÁNDEZ CALLEJAS DEMETRIO CARCELLER ARCE ALIMENTOS Y ACEITES, S.A. BELÉN BARREIRO PÉREZ-PARDO MARÍA CARCELLER ARCE FERNANDO CASTELLÓ CLEMENTE JOSÉ IGNACIO COMENGE SÁNCHEZ-REAL CORPORACIÓN FINANCIERA ALBA, S.A. MERCEDES COSTA GARCÍA EMPRESAS COMERCIALES E INDUSTRIALES VALENCIANAS, S.L. JAVIER FERNÁNDEZ ALONSO GRUPO TRADIFÍN, S.L HERCALIANZ INVESTING GROUP, S.L PEDRO ANTONIO ZORRERO CAMAS TOTAL 400 144 180 144 224 172 257 226 144 140 144 140 5 219 172 312 6,886 219 172 312 6,886 400 144 140 144 180 172 257 226 219 172 312 5 5 6,891 Comments The total remuneration of the Directors in 2020 amounted to 6,892,656 euros gross, rounded up to 6,893 thousand euros. This differs from the amount indicated in the table as a result of the rounding off to thousand of the individual remuneration of each Director. D. OTHER INFORMATION OF INTEREST If there are any material aspects relating to Directors' remuneration that could not be disclosed in other sections of this report but that are necessary to provide a more comprehensive and fully reasoned picture of the remuneration structure and practices for the company's Directors, describe them briefly. CONTINUATION OF SECTION A.1, POINT 1, OF THIS REPORT Each year, when it has the information on the performance and development of business at the previous year-end, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee assesses the circumstances and submits a proposal to the Board on: (i) the fixed remuneration corresponding to the Board as a whole, establishing such amount as it may deem fit, and (ii) the amount of fees for attending each meeting of the Board of Directors and the different Committees. After assessing the proposal submitted by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board tables a motion at the Annual General Meeting for adoption of a resolution on the remuneration of the Directors as such. For the current year (2021), the Nomination and Remuneration Committee will submit the corresponding proposal (on both the fixed remuneration corresponding to the Board as a whole and the attendance fees for each meeting of the Board and the different Committees) to the Board in February 2022, once it has the information on the development of business in 2021. With regard to the fixed remuneration of the Executive Chairman (the only Director with executive duties) and as informed in 2020, in February 2020 the Board of Directors resolved, in line with a proposal by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, to raise the annual fixed cash remuneration of the Executive Chairman up to 1,500,000 euros gross in two parts: firstly, with effect from 1 January 2020, to 1,250,000 euros gross; and secondly, as from 1 January 2021, to 1,500,000 euros gross. Therefore, the gross annual fixed remuneration of the Executive Chairman in 2021 is set at that amount. Before submitting its proposal to the Board, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee received specialist external counselling (from Willis Towers Watson) to assess whether the proposed review was reasonable from the point of view of the market standards of comparable companies. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee also rates each year (in respect of the previous year) the level of achievement of the economic variables on the basis of which the variable remuneration (annual and deferred) is determined for the Executive Chairman (the only Director who performs executive duties) in accordance with the terms of his contract and the amount decided by the Board. In view of that assessment and the proposal submitted by the Committee, the Board approves the variable remunerations of the Executive Chairman each year in accordance with the terms of his contract. Therefore, for the current year (2021), the Nomination and Remuneration Committee will submit a proposal to the Board of Directors in February 2022 regarding the variable remuneration of the Executive Chairman for this year, once it has the necessary information on the development of business in 2021. CONTINUATION OF SECTION B.1 OF THIS REPORT b) Remuneration of the Chairman of the Board as executive Director for the performance of executive duties. On 13 February 2020, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee resolved to submit a proposal to the Board to review the fixed cash remuneration of the Executive Chairman for the performance of his executive duties. As mentioned earlier, this review contemplated raising the annual fixed cash up to 1,500,000 euros gross in two parts: up to 1,250,000 euros gross as from 1 January 2020 and up to 1,500,000 euros gross as from 1 January 2021. That proposal was approved by the Board on 27 February 2020 and, in accordance therewith, the Directors' Remuneration Policy 2019-2021 was amended to update the information it contained on the annual fixed remuneration of the Executive Chairman, approved at the Annual General Meeting on 29 July 2020. Therefore, the fixed cash remuneration of the Executive Chairman for performance of his executive duties in the reporting period (2020) was 1,250,000 euros gross. At the same meeting of 13 February 2020, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee reviewed the level of achievement in 2019 of the economic variables, based on which the variable bonus (both annual and deferred) of the Executive Chairman, the only Director with executive duties, was determined. Those variables were duly reported in the Annual Report on Remuneration of the Directors 2019. With regard to the bonus for the reporting period (2020), on 12 February 2021 the Nomination and Remuneration Committee reviewed the level of achievement in 2020 of the economic variables, based on which the variable bonus (both annual and deferred) of the Executive Chairman, the only Director with executive duties, was determined. In 2020, the sums received by the Chairman of the Board for the performance of executive duties, according to his contract, were as follows: - Fixed remuneration: 1,255,316 euros gross (1,250,000 euros gross of fixed cash remuneration and 5,316 euros gross in kind)

- Short-term ordinary annual variable remuneration: 1,875,000 euros gross

- Deferred annual variable remuneration: 1,058,192 euros gross. A provision for this amount has been recognised in the annual accounts at 31 December 2020 and it will be paid in 2022. In addition, during the reporting period (2020), the Executive Chairman received the sum of 595,539.40 euros gross as deferred annual variable remuneration for 2018, payable in 2020. A provision for that amount had been recognised in the 2018 accounts. EXPLANATORY NOTE REGARDING THE CLASSIFICATION OF HERCALIANZ INVESTING GROUP, S.L. AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR As mentioned throughout this Report, although Hercalianz Investing Group, S.L. is classified as an Executive Director, it has never performed executive duties in Ebro Foods, S.A. or any subsidiary of the Group, so has never received and does not receive any remuneration as such. Hercalianz Investing Group, S.L. has been classified as an Executive Director (pursuant to section 212 bis of the Corporate Enterprises Act) because its representative on the Board of Directors of Ebro Foods, S.A. is an executive of a subsidiary of the Ebro Foods Group. This annual remuneration report was approved by the board of Directors of the company at its meeting on: 24/03/2021 State whether any Directors voted against or abstained in connection with the approval of this Report. [ √] Yes [ ] No Name of board member (s) who did not vote for approval of this report Reasons (against, abstention, non- attendance) Explain the reasons ALIMENTOS Y ACEITES, S.A. Abstention María Jesús Garrido Solís, representative of the Director Alimentos y Aceites, S.A., abstained from voting on this report, declaring that the Board of Directors of SEPI (controlling shareholder of Alimentos y Aceites, S.A.) decided on the vote of SEPI as shareholder of Ebro Foods, S.A. The English version of this document is purely informative. In the event of any discrepancy between the Spanish and English versions of this document, the Spanish version will prevail. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Ebro Foods SA published this content on 25 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2021 17:02:01 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about EBRO FOODS, S.A. 01:03p EBRO FOODS S A : Annual Report on Directors' Remuneration 2020 PU 02/25 EBRO FOODS S A : Closes the best year in its history after spending 21 million.. PU 02/25 EBRO FOODS S A : Presentation relating to the results of Ebro Foods Group for 2.. PU 02/01 EBRO FOODS S A : Barilla snaps up Canada dry pasta firm Catelli for $130 mln RE 02/01 EBRO FOODS S A : Execution of the sale of dry pasta business in Canada PU 01/29 EBRO FOODS S A : India receives a new award from great place to work institute PU 01/27 EBRO FOODS S A : India receives a new award from great place to work institute PU 2020 EBRO FOODS, S.A. : Ex-dividend day for FA 2020 EBRO FOODS, S.A. : Ex-dividend day for FA 2020 EBRO FOODS S A : Composition of the Committees PU